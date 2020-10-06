Europe

Report Puts Turkey's EU Membership Bid in Limbo

By VOA News
October 06, 2020 09:10 PM
FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel in Brussels,…
FILE - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a meeting with the EU Council president in Brussels, Belgium, March 9, 2020.

Turkey's bid to become a member of the European Union appears to be in jeopardy after the bloc's executive branch on Tuesday said it is displeased by what it called Ankara's failures to sustain democracy and fight corruption. 

In its annual report on the country, the European Commission cited too much political power in the hands of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which has resulted in a poor economy and eroded the independence of the judiciary. The report also said Turkish authorities continue to pressure civil society, aid groups and the media. 

"Turkey remains a key partner for the European Union. However, Turkey has continued to move further away from the European Union with serious backsliding in the areas of democracy, rule of law, fundamental rights and the independence of the judiciary," the commission said. 

But Turkey, which began its EU membership talks in 2005, rejected the commission's criticisms, describing them as prejudiced, according to the AP. 

Turkey's bid to become a member of the EU has not been an easy one in spite of its position as an important socio-economic partner to the EU, in part because Turkey has helped prevent migrants from entering the bloc through its borders with Greece and Bulgaria. 

For this reason, the EU has paid Turkey about $7 billion to motivate Ankara to stop Syrian refugees in the country from heading to Europe. 

Nonetheless, Turkish disputed claims over Cyprus and Erdogan's crackdown on perceived opponents since a failed coup in 2016 have ruined much of the progress made in becoming the 28th member of the EU. 

"The report presented today confirms that the underlying facts leading to this assessment still hold, despite the government's repeated commitment to the objective of EU accession," said the commission. 

Turkey's Foreign Ministry said the report reflects "the EU's prejudiced, unconstructive and double-standard approach." The report failed to mention the EU's own "responsibilities and commitments" and criticized Turkey with "unfounded arguments," the ministry said in a statement. 

"Our sincere wish is for the EU to look at the EU candidate country Turkey, not through the selfish and narrow vision of certain circles, but through the common interest and vision of our continent," it said. 

 

Related Stories

The construction of an assault air craft carrier is part of Turkey’s major naval construction program.
Middle East
 Turkey Embarks on Naval Buildup, Stoking Tensions
Domestic political considerations rather than broader strategic goals may be real driving force behind Ankara's naval expansion
Dorian Jones
By Dorian Jones
Tue, 09/22/2020 - 10:08 AM
Turkey's Plan to Regain Ottoman Empire Maritime Influence Irks Greece
00:02:44
Europe
Turkey's Plan to Regain Ottoman Empire Maritime Influence Irks Greece
Naval aspirations evoke Ottoman glory and tension as fears grow of arms race with Greece
Dorian Jones
By Dorian Jones
Mon, 09/21/2020 - 03:25 PM
France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the closing news conference of the seventh MED7 Mediterranean countries summit…
Europe
Southern EU Leaders Urge Turkey to End 'Unilateral' Actions
Heads of state and government of France, Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Italy, Spain and Portugal gathered in Corsica, as Turkey seeks to expand its energy resources and influence in the region
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 09/10/2020 - 08:51 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Report Puts Turkey's EU Membership Bid in Limbo

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel in Brussels,…
Europe

German Study: Extremism Not Systemic in Country's Security Forces

Fans of the German-language rock band Frei.Wild protest against the band's expulsion from Echo Music nominations.
South & Central Asia

Fighting Intensifies in Nagorno-Karabakh; Turkey Testing Both Russia, US

An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in this handout picture released Oct. 5, 2020.
Europe

Critics Demand Stronger European Response to Poisoning of Russian Dissidents

FILE - A poster showing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (L) with the word "poisoned" and a mock offering of "Novichok Tea" are seen outside the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany, during a protest, Sept. 23, 2020.
Science & Health

3 Share Nobel Prize in Physics for Black Hole Research 

2020 Nobel Prize in Physics