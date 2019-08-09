Europe

Richard Gere Visits Migrants Stuck in the Mediterranean

By Associated Press
August 9, 2019 10:08 AM
Actor Richard Gere, right, talks with migrants aboard the Open Arms Spanish humanitarian boat as it cruises in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Open Arms has been carrying 121 migrants for a week in the central Mediterranean awaiting a…
Actor Richard Gere, right, talks with migrants aboard the Open Arms Spanish humanitarian boat as it cruises in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Open Arms has been carrying 121 migrants for a week in the central Mediterranean awaiting a…

ABOARD THE OPEN ARMS ON THE MEDITERRANEAN SEA - Carrying boxes of fruit, Richard Gere visited rescued migrants Friday on a humanitarian ship that has been struck in the Mediterranean Sea for over a week, landing smack in the middle of a debate over immigration that European nations have not been able to resolve.

The American film star took food and supplies by boat to 121 people aboard the Open Arms, a rescue ship floating in international waters near the Italian island of Lampedusa after being blocked from entering ports in Italy and Malta. Those nations want fellow European Union countries to take in more of the migrants who come across the sea.

The actor, 69, spoke to several migrants who had fled war-torn Libya on unseaworthy smuggling boats before being rescued, among them a man and his baby. A father of two, Gere shared photos of his youngest son, who was born in February.

Gere has a long history of human rights activism and often campaigns for environmental issues and AIDS research. He has been banned from China for advocating for human rights in Tibet.

He happened to be in Italy this week and after seeing news about the boat's plight, contacted the Spanish charity Open Arms and asked "How can I help?" a spokeswoman for the group told The Associated Press.

Two days later Gere was on Lampedusa, helping load a boat with supplies.

"The most important thing for these people here is to be able to get to a free port, to get off the boat, to get on land and start a new life," Gere said, urging the world to "please support us here on Open Arms and help these people, our brothers and sisters."

Other European countries have yet to respond to the aid group's request for a solution to the impasse over the rescue ship.

The International Organization for Migration says 39,289 migrants and refugees have reached Europe by sea so far this year as of Aug. 4, about 34% fewer than during the same period in 2018. It says another 840 people have died this year on the dangerous Mediterranean crossing from North Africa to Europe.

Related Stories

The Dutch-flagged Sea-Watch 3 ship docks at the Lampedusa harbor, Italy, early Saturday, June 29, 2019. Forty migrants have disembarked on a tiny Italian island after the captain of the German aid ship which rescued them docked without permission…
Europe
UNHCR Denounces Fines on Migrant Rescue Ships Entering Italy
Italy plans a law to impose a $1.1 million fine on rescue ships entering Italy’s waters and to impound those vessels
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
August 07, 2019
FILE - A dinghy with floats and life-vests of migrants, intercepted aboard of it off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, is seen after they arrived on a rescue boat at dawn at the port of Malaga, southern Spain, Jan. 15, 2019.
Africa
Spanish NGO: Survivors Say 45 Migrants Die in Mediterranean
A Spanish human rights activist quoted survivors Thursday saying that 45 migrants have died trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Spain. Helena Maleno, who runs a Tangiers-based non-governmental organization, said she based her figure on accounts from seven female survivors. They told her a pregnant woman was among the dead. A Moroccan official said he couldn't confirm the report. He said he was aware of 21 migrants who were rescued by the Royal Marines…
Tunisian fishermen prepare their nets in Zarzis, Tunisia, May 21, 2019. Tunisian fishermen are more involved in rescuing migrants because of the difficulties of NGOs in the Mediterranean and the disengagement of European military ships.
Africa
Tunisia Fishermen Become Lifesavers of the Mediterranean
The sharp decline in humanitarian and European naval patrols means it falls to the North Africans to save migrants, even at the cost of their livelihood
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
June 16, 2019
After the detention center was bombed, remaining structures appeared unstable and five days later, migrants were still sleeping outdoors. Pictured and transmitted to VOA July 7, 2019, in Tripoli, Libya.
Africa
Fate of Refugees and Migrants in Recently Shut Libyan Detention Centers of Concern
UNHCR calls for an orderly release of all refugees in detention centers to urban settings where it is ready to assist them
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
August 03, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press