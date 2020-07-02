Europe

Rights Activists Say Danes Unaware of Racism in Their Nation

By Associated Press
July 02, 2020 01:02 PM
Delegates wearing protective face masks talk during an urgent debate on current racially inspired human rights violations,…
Delegates confer during a debate on human rights violations and systematic racism in Europe at the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, June 17, 2020.

COPENHAGEN - Rights activists on Thursday accused Danish officials of being unable to recognize racism after authorities said the killing of a biracial man by two white men was not racially motivated.
 
"In Denmark, white people are colorblind. They cannot see that racism exists. That is embarrassing,"said Jette Moeller, head of the Danish chapter of SOS-Racism, an international association.  

"Of course, racism exists (in Denmark). We know that. It has been documented for years," said Mira Chandhok Skadegaard, an assistant professor at Aalborg University in northern Denmark.

A biracial man was killed last month on a Danish Baltic Sea island. The Danish police, prosecutor, a defense lawyer and a white friend of the victim all say a personal relationship that went wrong  between the victim and the perpetrators was the reason for the slaying, not racism.  

The 28-year-old victim, who had Danish and African roots, was found on the island of Bornholm on June 23. Two white brothers in their 20s whom the victim reportedly knew have been detained until July 22 on suspicion of murder. None have been named by authorities.  

Speculation that the killing could be racially motivated began after it emerged that the victim's death bore some similarities to that of George Floyd, a Black man who died May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes even as Floyd pleaded for air. Floyd's death has sparked protests around the world demanding racial justice and condemning police brutality.

The Danish chapter of Black Lives Matter wrote on Facebook that "two brothers committed a racial murder on Bornholm" and posted a photo of a swastika tattoo, claiming it was on one suspect's leg.  

"Let a judge decide" whether the slaying was racially motivated, Moeller told The Associated Press in an interview. "But it should be investigated as a racially motivated crime. Knowing those who killed him doesn't rule out it could include some racial elements."

Activists like Moeller see a pattern of denial in Denmark, which they attribute to rising anti-immigrant attitudes in the Nordic country. She also points out that Denmark's freedom of expression should not be used to denigrate people, and the miss-use of that right has previously brought the Scandinavian country of 10 million into the crosshairs of Muslims around the world.

"Racism is about the effect it has on other people ... One cannot use the liberty of expression as an excuse to taunt others, like Rasmus Paludan does by burning copies of the Quran," she said.

For months, Paludan, a far-right provocateur, has been touring the country and tossing copies of the Islamic holy book in the air before burning them before immigrants. This has sometimes led to brief confrontations between onlookers and police who have been protecting Paludan.

Last month, Paludan was convicted of racism, among other things, with a court ruling that "his statements were derogatory and degrading toward a population group." He was given a three-month prison sentence, of which two were suspended, and his licence to practice law was suspended in part for three years. He has appealed the sentence.

In September 2005, the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten published 12 cartoons showing the Prophet Muhammad. This caused wide outrage among Muslims, who generally hold that any depiction of Muhammad is blasphemous and prompted often violent protests in Muslim countries. The newspaper — one of Denmark's largest — said it had wanted to test whether cartoonists would apply self-censorship when asked to portray Muhammad. No Danish laws were violated with the cartoons' publication.  

It was the same daily that in January published a cartoon with the Chinese flag with what resembles viruses instead of the normal stars, sparking China's anger. In both cases, the Danish right to freedom of speech was invoked.  

In 2017, a 16-year-old Afghan boy was set on fire by four schoolmates but race was ruled out as factor. The four teenagers were found guilty of gross violence and the Afghan boy survived with burns on his legs and chest.  

A 2018 report by the European Union pointed out that hate crimes in Denmark had quadrupled over 11 years, from 35 reported cases in 2007 to 140 cases in 2016.

In Europe, "Denmark belongs to the tough group," Moeller told the AP. "I believe that we're on the right track as we start to discuss it, address it."  

She noted that a racial justice demonstration in Copenhagen on June 7 drew at least 15,000 people.  

Chandhok Skadegaard, who has been studying discrimination for decades, said Danes "are far behind when it comes to recognizing racism in our society. Sweden is several steps ahead of Denmark ... as is Norway, and Finland and England."

"People tend to not report discrimination, because they find it is not acknowledged or taken seriously by the authorities," she said.

In 2016, Denmark made international headlines when a law was passed requiring asylum-seekers to hand over valuables worth more than 10,000 kroner ($1,500), to help cover housing and food costs while their cases were being processed. Although the center-right government behind the move said it was in line with rules for unemployed Danes seeking benefits, critics denounced the law as inhumane.  

Still, the law has not been changed under Denmark's present Social Democratic government. 

Related Stories

Pope Francis speaks during the Angelus prayer from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square, after celebrating a Mass…
Race in America
Pope Urges US Catholic Media to Overcome Racism
Pope Francis: 'We cannot close our eyes to any form of racism or exclusion, while pretending to defend the sacredness of every human life' 
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 06/30/2020 - 16:33
Veteran British LGBT rights campaigner Peter Tatchell takes part in the Gay Liberation Front (GLF) pride march in London,…
Race in America
LGBT+ Marches From London to New York Call for End to Racism
A 2018 Stonewall/YouGov survey found more than half of Black, Asian and other minority LGBT+ Britons experienced discrimination from members of their own community
Thomson Reuters Foundation
By Thomson Reuters Foundation
Sat, 06/27/2020 - 19:31
FILE - A demonstrator wearing a protective mask holds up a placard as she attends a protest against racial injustice, following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, June 10, 2020.
Europe
Dutch Leader Holds Talks With Anti-Racism Protesters
Mark Rutte invited a small group of activists to his official residence in The Hague to discuss how to best to tackle racism and entrenched inequality in the Netherlands
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 06/24/2020 - 14:12
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Latest news

Europe

Rights Activists Say Danes Unaware of Racism in Their Nation

Delegates wearing protective face masks talk during an urgent debate on current racially inspired human rights violations,…
Europe

Europe Contains Jobless Rate, But Faces Summer of Discontent

FILE - A man looks at notices on the window of an unemployment office in Madrid, Spain, April 28, 2020.
USA

Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested 

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 20, 2013, Ghislaine Maxwell attends day 1 of the 4th Annual WIE Symposium at…
Europe

Kremlin Lauds Russia's Constitutional Reform Vote

Russian President Vladimir Putin shows his passport to a member of a local electoral commission as he arrives to cast his…
Europe

Khashoggi's Fiancee Hopes Turkish Trial Will Reveal Fresh Evidence

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018, photo, a video image of Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, picured below, is displayed during a memorial event in Washington, Oct. 2, 2018.