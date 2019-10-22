Europe

Ronaldo Asks US Court to Dismiss Rape Case or OK Mediation

By Associated Press
October 22, 2019 01:25 PM
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo waves to supporters and drives his car as he arrives for a training session at the Continassa Juventus center, in Turin, Italy, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyers are asking a U.S. judge to dismiss a Nevada woman's lawsuit alleging the soccer star raped her in Las Vegas in 2009 or to order closed-door settlement talks.
 
Attorneys representing Ronaldo's accuser, Kathryn Mayorga, didn't immediately respond Tuesday to messages seeking comment about Oct. 14 court filings in the case stemming from a 2010 confidentiality agreement and a $375,000 hush-money payment.
 
Ronaldo's lawyer in Las Vegas, Peter Christiansen, declined comment.
 

Soccer Star Cristiano Ronaldo Denies Rape Accusations on Social Media
Cristiano Ronaldo has denied "accusations being issued against" him and called rape an ``abominable crime.'' The 33-year-old Ronaldo has been accused of rape by Kathryn Mayorga. She has said the soccer great raped her in Las Vegas in 2009.   Ronaldo posted a video on Instagram shortly after a civil lawsuit was filed in Nevada last week, calling it "Fake. Fake news."   On Wednesday, Ronaldo tweeted in both Portuguese and English.   Ronaldo wrote: "I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me…

Ronaldo's attorneys maintain Ronaldo had consensual sex with Mayorga.
 
A federal judge hasn't set a hearing date on the bid to stop court proceedings and invoke a settlement provision calling for private mediation.
 
The Associated Press generally doesn't name people who say they're victims of sexual assault, but Mayorga gave consent through her lawyers to be named.

