Europe

Royals No More: Harry and Meghan Start Uncertain New Chapter

By Associated Press
March 31, 2020 03:29 PM
January 20th 2020 - Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will no longer use "royal highness"…
FILE - Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are seen in a Jan. 9 2020, photo.

LONDON - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan officially make the transition Tuesday from senior members of Britain's royal family to — well, it's unclear. International celebrities, charity patrons, global influencers?


The royal schism that the couple triggered in January by announcing that they would step down from official duties, give up public funding, seek financial independence and swap the U.K. for North America becomes official on March 31.


The move has been made more complicated and poignant by the global coronavirus pandemic, which finds the couple and their 10-month-old son Archie in California, far from Harry's father Prince Charles — who is recovering after testing positive for COVID-19 — and Harry's 93-year-old grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.


"As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile," the couple said in a final post Monday on their now-mothballed SussexRoyal Instagram account.


"What's most important right now is the health and well-being of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic," they added. "As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute."  


It is less than two years since ex-soldier Harry, who is sixth in line to the British throne, married American actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in a lavish ceremony watched by millions around the world.  


Soon the couple began to bristle at intense scrutiny by the British media — which they said tipped into harassment. They decided to break free, in what Harry called a "leap of faith" as he sought a more peaceful life, without the journalists who have filmed, photographed and written about him since the day he was born.  


Harry has long had an uncomfortable relationship with the media, which he blames for the death of his mother, Princess Diana. She died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 while being pursued by paparazzi.


Harry's unhappiness increased after he began dating Markle, then the star of TV legal drama "Suits." In 2016 he accused the media of harassing his then-girlfriend, and criticized "racial undertones" in some coverage of the biracial Markle.


It's clear that Meghan's upbeat Californian style — embodied in the glossy images and life-affirming messages of the couple's Instagram account — rankled with sections of Britain's tabloid press, which is both insatiable for royal content and fiercely judgmental of the family members.  


The couple — who are keeping their titles, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but will no longer be called Their Royal Highnesses — had hoped to keep using the Sussex Royal brand in their new life. But last month they announced they wouldn't seek to trademark the term because of U.K. rules governing use of the word "royal."


The couple plans to launch a non-profit organization for their charitable activities in areas including youth empowerment, mental health, conservation, gender equality and education. Harry will also continue to oversee the Invictus Games, the Olympics-style competition he founded for wounded troops.


Meghan has been announced as the narrator of "Elephant," a Disney nature documentary.
But for now, the couple's office said they want the world to focus "on the global response to COVID-19."  


"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their future non-profit organisation," the couple's office said in a statement.


The newly independent Harry and Meghan will also need to earn money to help pay for a multi-million dollar security bill.


As senior royals, they have had bodyguards funded by British taxpayers. Since late last year, Harry and Meghan have since been based on Canada's Vancouver Island, where security was provided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Canadian authorities warned last month that would end once the couple ceased to be working royals.


The duke and duchess recently moved to the Los Angeles area, where Meghan grew up and where her mother still lives. The news led President Donald Trump to tweet on Sunday: "the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!"


Harry and Meghan's office said they had "no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made."  


Some royal historians warned that Harry and Meghan could struggle to find a fulfilling role. Comparisons have been drawn to King Edward VIII, who abdicated in 1936 to marry divorced American Wallis Simpson. The couple lived the rest of their lives in luxurious but lonely self-imposed exile from Britain.


Royal historian Penny Junor said U.K.-based royals were helping boost the nation's morale during the coronavirus pandemic. The queen has issued a message to the nation, while Harry's brother Prince William and his children joined in a public round of applause for health care workers.
"All of this is absolutely what the family is about, and those members of the royal family that are on a limb now are pretty irrelevant," Junor said.
 

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster…
Europe
UK's Prince Harry, Wife Meghan Bid Farewell to Royal  Roles 
They posted their last message as working members of Britain's royal family on Monday before officially embarking on new careers without their 'Royal Highness' styles   
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 03/30/2020 - 13:50
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, alongside the Massed Bands of Her Majesty's Royal Marines attend the…
Europe
Harry, Meghan Do Last Royal Job at Commonwealth Event
The televised event will mark the last time they will work alongside the entire Windsor clan before flying off into self-imposed exile in North America
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 03/09/2020 - 10:43
January 20th 2020 - Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will no longer use "royal highness"…
Europe
Prince Harry Reunites with Meghan and Archie in Canada
The couple spent the holiday season on Vancouver Island, but it's unclear where in Canada they will settle
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 01/21/2020 - 12:38
Photo by: KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 12/25/19 Queen Elizabeth II at the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham, Norfolk.
Europe
Queen Agrees to Let Harry, Meghan Move Part-Time to Canada
The British monarch said in a statement that 'today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family'
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 01/13/2020 - 13:38
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Royals No More: Harry and Meghan Start Uncertain New Chapter

January 20th 2020 - Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will no longer use "royal highness"…
Europe

Greece Blocks Iranian From Plotting to Arm Asylum Seekers

Greek Army soldiers detain a group of migrants that crossed from Turkey to Greece, near the village of Protoklisi, in the…
Europe

Hungary's PM Wins Emergency Powers to Fight Coronavirus

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban votes the law granting the government special powers to combat the coronavirus disease …
VOA News on Iran

Iran Gets Medical Aid Through US Sanctions Workaround

(FILES) A file photo taken on March 21, 2020 shows Iranian workers setting up a makeshift hospital inside the Iran Mall,…
Europe

Europe's Hospitals Among The Best But Can't Handle Pandemic

A member of the medical staff in a protective suit is seen in front of a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19)…

Latest news