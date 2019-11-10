Runoff Expected in Romania Presidential Elections

Romania's pro-European Union President Klaus Iohannis has taken a lead in the presidential elections Sunday, but will likely have to contest a runoff vote later this month.

According to two exit polls, Iohannis has won about 40% of the vote, followed by Viorica Dancila, the recently ousted prime minister, with 22%.

A runoff between the top two candidates will be held November 24.

Centrist liberal Iohannis, unlike some other Eastern European leaders, has not embraced nationalism.

"The official results will come tomorrow but exit poll data show that millions of Romanians from the country and from abroad voted for our project, for a normal Romania," Iohannis told his supporters.