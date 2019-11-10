Europe

Runoff Expected in Romania Presidential Elections

By VOA News
November 10, 2019 08:18 AM
A woman casts her vote in Bucharest, Romania
A man takes photos as a woman casts her vote in Bucharest, Romania, Nov. 10, 2019.

Romania's pro-European Union President Klaus Iohannis has taken a lead in the presidential elections Sunday, but will likely have to contest a runoff vote later this month.

According to two exit polls, Iohannis has won about 40% of the vote, followed by Viorica Dancila, the recently ousted prime minister, with 22%.

A runoff between the top two candidates will be held November  24.

Centrist liberal Iohannis, unlike some other Eastern European leaders, has not embraced nationalism.

"The official results will come tomorrow but exit poll data show that millions of Romanians from the country and from abroad voted for our project, for a normal Romania," Iohannis told his supporters.

Related Stories

Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila casts her vote during the European Parliament Elections in Bucharest, May 26, 2019.
Europe
Romanian Government to Face No-Confidence Vote Saturday
Romania's Parliament says a no-confidence vote on the government of Prime Minster Viorica Dancila is set for Saturday
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 10/02/2019 - 10:32
FILE - Calin Popescu Tariceanu, leader of Alliance of Liberals and Democrats and head of Romania's Senate during a press conference in Bucharest, Romania, July 24, 2019.
Europe
Romania's Ruling PSD Party Loses Majority After Ally Quits
Liberal party ALDE withdraws from alliance two days after leader Calin Popescu Tariceanu loses bid to become sole pro-government candidate in presidential election scheduled for November
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 08/26/2019 - 18:18
People flash the light of their mobile phones during an anti-government protest in Victoria Square, outside the government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Thousands joined a protest, one year after a similar rally turned…
Europe
Romanians Mark Anniversary of Protest Crackdown  
Public anger has recently grown over what many see as increasingly corrupt and dysfunctional public administration after gruesome slaying of a teen from Caracal, whose calls for help were mishandled by police in July 
Default Author Profile
By RFE/RL
Sat, 08/10/2019 - 19:35
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News