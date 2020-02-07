Europe

Russia Blacklists More Than 200 Jehovah’s Witnesses

By Associated Press
February 07, 2020 05:03 AM
Members of Jehovah's Witnesses react in a court room after judge's decision in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, April 20, 2017. …
FILE - Members of Jehovah's Witnesses react to a judge's decision in Moscow, April 20, 2017. Russia's Supreme Court banned the Jehovah's Witnesses from operating in the country.

MOSCOW - Russian authorities have added more than 200 Jehovah’s Witnesses to a register of extremists and terrorists, the organization said in a statement Friday.

The latest move in a crackdown on the religious group effectively cuts the believers off from the country’s financial system, because being on list leads to one’s bank accounts being frozen and to severe restrictions on any financial transactions.

Russia officially banned Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017 and declared the group an extremist organization. The Kremlin has actively used vaguely worded extremism laws to crack down on opposition activists and religious minorities.

Since then, hundreds of members have been subjected to raids, arrests and prosecution. Twenty-four members of the organization have been convicted, nine of whom have been sentenced to prison, and more than 300 people are currently under criminal investigation.

Most of the blacklisted believers have not been convicted yet but are under investigation, the Jehovah’s Witnesses said.

Jarrod Lopes, a spokesman for the Jehovah’s Witnesses world headquarters in the United States, said Friday that Russian authorities are “vilifying Jehovah’s Witnesses, crippling them from caring for their basic needs.”

“Clearly, Russia has effectively reinstated its darkest period of history by relentlessly persecuting Jehovah’s Witnesses, as did its intolerant Soviet predecessors,” Lopes said.

Thousands on register

The register, available on the website of Rosfinmonitoring, Russia’s financial intelligence agency, currently contains more than 9,500 names. It doesn’t state a person’s affiliation with an organization. The Associated Press was able to identify at least two dozen Jehovah’s Witnesses on the list.

Rosfinmonitoring officials would neither confirm nor deny blacklisting Jehovah’s Witnesses to The Associated Press, saying that they add people to the register based on the information law enforcement provides them.

The crackdown on members of the group continues despite a promise by Russian President Vladimir Putin to look into “this complete nonsense.”

“Jehovah’s Witnesses are Christians, too, so I don’t quite understand why persecute them,” Putin said at a meeting with the Presidential Council for Human Rights in 2018.

Related Stories

Members of Jehovah's Witnesses wait in a court room in Moscow, Russia, on April 20, 2017. Russia's Supreme Court has banned the Jehovah's Witnesses from operating in the country, accepting a request from the justice ministry.
Europe
Stop Prosecuting Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia, Kremlin Advisers Say
Advisers to President Vladimir Putin have questioned the legality of a slew of criminal cases opened against members of the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia and asked the General Prosecutor’s office to protect the group’s freedom of belief. Russia's Supreme Court ruled in April last year that the Jehovah’s Witnesses were an “extremist” organisation and must disband, a move the group unsuccessfully appealed. Since then, at…
Jehovah's Witnesses read the bible during a bible study at a international meeting in Berlin's Olympic Stadium July 31. Around 60,000 Jehovah's witnesses from all over the world took part in a three-day convention in Berlin.
Europe
Russia Bans Jehovah's Witnesses' Translation Of Bible
A Russian court has banned the Jehovah's Witnesses' translation of the Bible following a drawn-out legal battle, another blow to followers of the pacifist Christian sect who have been branded extremists and driven to practicing their faith underground, as in Soviet times. The Jehovah's Witnesses' parent organization in Russia and 395 regional branches were formally placed on the Justice Ministry's list of extremist groups Aug. 17, a…
Default Author Profile
By Tom Balmforth, RFE/RL
Sat, 08/19/2017 - 04:31
FILE - Jehovah's Witnesses wait in a courtroom in Moscow, Russia, April 20, 2017. Russia's Supreme Court has banned the religious group from operating in the country.
Europe
US Condemns Russia's Decision to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses
The U.S. State Department is urging Russia to reconsider their new ban on the Jehovah's Witnesses.Monday, the Russian Supreme Court rejected an appeal on an earlier ruling that labeled the group extremist, ordering the Christian denomination to disband immediately on Russian territory.The State Department called the court decision "the latest in a disturbing trend of persecution of religious minorities in Russia."  It said, "Religious minorities should be able…
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 07/19/2017 - 13:43
FILE - Jehovah's Witnesses wait in a courtroom in Moscow, Russia, April 20, 2017. Russia's Supreme Court has banned the religious group from operating in the country.
Europe
EU Criticizes Russia Over Jehovah's Witnesses Ban
The European Union is criticizing Russia over its nationwide ban on the Jehovah's Witnesses religious denomination, saying all must be able to practice their religion without interference. Tuesday's EU comment follows the ruling of the Russian Supreme Court, which rejected an appeal against the ban. The rejection of the religious group's appeal allows Russia to liquidate the 395 Jehovah's Witnesses congregations and seize their property. The…
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Russia Blacklists More Than 200 Jehovah’s Witnesses

Members of Jehovah's Witnesses react in a court room after judge's decision in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, April 20, 2017. …
Europe

New Kosovo Prime Minister Pledges to Remove 100% Serbian Import Tariffs

Albin Kurti, newly elected prime minister of Kosovo waves after new government was elected in capital Pristina on Monday,…
Europe

As Britain Leaves the EU, Some Leave Britain

FILE - A British Union flag lies on the ground in Parliament Square, London, Feb. 1, 2020.
Europe

Lawyers to ICC: Free Ivory Coast's Gbagbo Unconditionally

FILE - A person leaves the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Jan. 16, 2019.
Europe

Merkel: Governor's Election With Far-Right Help Inexcusable

Left-wing Thuringia incumbent governor Bodo Ramelow wipes his eyes as he sits in the Thuringian state parliament during the…

Latest news