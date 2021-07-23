Europe

Russia Declares Media Outlet The Insider a 'Foreign Agent'

By Reuters
July 23, 2021 12:21 PM
A screenshot of The Insider homepage, July 23, 2021.
A screenshot of The Insider homepage, July 23, 2021.

MOSCOW - Russia declared investigative media outlet The Insider and five individual journalists "foreign agents" on Friday, part of what Kremlin opponents say is a crackdown on independent media before an election.

The government, which denies a crackdown is under way, uses the "foreign agent" designation to label foreign-funded organizations that it says are engaged in political activity.

The term carries negative Soviet-era connotations and subjects those designated to extra government scrutiny.

The Insider, which was added to a justice ministry list of "foreign agents," has worked with investigative website Bellingcat on projects including an investigation into what Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says was an attempt to kill him.

"As a result of The Insider's listing by the DOJ (Justice Ministry), we are pleased to inform you that our editorial staff will continue to operate as usual and maintain our editorial policy," The Insider said in a statement on its website.

"We will continue to provide our readers with full and uncensored public information."

The designation as a "foreign agent" requires outlets to publish a 24-word disclaimer saying their publications are distributed by a media organization "fulfilling the function of a foreign agent."

Individual journalists designated as "foreign agents" have said they need to attach a disclaimer explaining their status to social media posts and file itemized financial reports on their earnings and spending to the justice ministry.

The Insider is the 29th media outlet on the list. One, VTimes, shut down last month, saying it lost advertisers and other business partners after the designation.

The five individuals added to the list on Friday were from various outlets and included Mikhail Rubin, deputy editor of Proekt, an investigative news outlet that was declared "undesirable" on national security grounds last week.

President Vladimir Putin's opponents see the moves against the media as part of a crackdown on the opposition before a parliamentary election in September. Denying a crackdown is under way, the Kremlin has described Russia's media market as vibrant, with many different outlets to choose from.

Related Stories

A screenshot shows the large notice independent news website Meduza has to display under Russia's foreign agent media law. The notice reads: This material was created and (or) disseminated by foreign media, which performs the function of a foreign agent.
Press Freedom
Russia Using Foreign Agent Law to Attack Journalism, Media Say
Exorbitant fines, repressive accounting of all personal spending, and labels that sow distrust are part of Russia's 'fight against the spread of ideas,' say those affected by legislation
Danila Galperovich
By Danila Galperovich
Thu, 06/10/2021 - 01:27 PM
FILE - A customer stands near TV sets during the annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the "Pozitronika" electronic store in Russia's Siberian town of Divnogorsk.
Europe
Russia's Newsru Media Outlet Announces Closure, Blames Political Situation
Online news site says advertisers steering clear of it because its story selection does not follow pro-Kremlin state media
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 05/31/2021 - 08:06 AM
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks during a news conference after a meeting of EU foreign ministers at…
Press Freedom
EU Says Russian 'Foreign Agent' Law Stifles Independent Media
European Union calls on Moscow to repeal its controversial law
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Mon, 05/17/2021 - 12:30 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

Europe

Russia Declares Media Outlet The Insider a 'Foreign Agent'

A screenshot of The Insider homepage, July 23, 2021.
USA

Frequency, Intensity of Extreme Weather Surprises Climate Scientists

A man looks on outside a house in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Italy Extends Its COVID-19 State of Emergency to Dec. 31

Tourists walks on a bridge in front of Palazzo Ducale, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 17, 2021. After a 15-month pause in…
Africa

More Than 200 African Men Cross from Morocco into Spain's Melilla

A group of migrants arrive outside a holding centre for migrants the Spanish North African enclave of Melilla, Spain, Tuesday…
Europe

VOA Interview: Nord Stream 2 'Should Never Become Operational,' Ukraine Energy Company Says

The Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility in Lubmin, north eastern Germany, on September 7, 2020. - German Chancellor Angela…