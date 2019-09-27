Russia Detains Hundreds of North Korean Fishermen

Russia said Friday it had detained more than 260 North Korean fishermen.

The fishermen, who were on several vessels, were detained for poaching.

Russia took the men and their vessels to Russia's Far East port of Nakhodka.

Russia says about 30,000 pounds of squid were also seized during the arrest.

Last week Russia detained other North Korean fishermen on vessels in the Sea of Japan in territory that Russia claims. The fishermen clashed with Russian forces, injuring a Korean who later died from his wounds.

Russia summoned a North Korean diplomat after the Sea of Japan incident to state its "serious concern" about the event.