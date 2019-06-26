Europe

Russia Hails Restoration of Its Council of Europe Voting Rights

By Associated Press
June 26, 2019 04:50 PM
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2014, file photo, Leonid Slutsky, a senior Russian lawmaker, speaks during a press conference in Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine. The United States and its European allies stepped up their pressure on Russia to end its…
FILE - Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky speaks during a press conference in Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2014.

Russian officials are hailing the decision by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe to ratify credentials of the country's delegation, restoring Russia's participation five years after the country was stripped of voting rights. 
 
But seven countries including Ukraine said Wednesday that they were recalling their delegations from the assembly's session in protest. 
 
Russia lost its vote in the assembly of Europe's oldest human rights organization because of its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. 
 
Prominent Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky said restoration was ``a first significant step toward the countries of the Council of Europe recognizing Crimea as Russian.'' 
 
Ukrainian delegate Leonid Yemets published on Facebook a statement by the Estonian, Georgian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Polish, Slovakian and Ukrainian delegations saying ``CoE is losing the trust of the people it stands to protect.'' 

Related Stories

FILE - African migrants who were rescued from the Mediterranean Sea north of the Libyan coast, stand on the deck as the boat approaches the port of Pozzallo in Sicily, Italy, Sept. 1, 2017.
Europe
Council of Europe Presses Italy on Libyan Migrant Returns
The Council of Europe is asking Italy to explain what its naval ships are doing off Libya's coast amid concerns that Europe-bound migrants who are sent back to Libya face "a real risk" of torture or inhuman treatment. In a Sept. 28 letter published Wednesday, the council's human rights commissioner, Nils Muiznieks, warned Interior Minister Marco Minniti that Italy again risked violating the European Convention on Human Rights. The convention prohibits…
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announces early presidential and parliamentary elections for June 24, 2018, at the Presidential Palace, in Ankara, Turkey, April 18, 2018.
Europe
Turkey Tells Council of Europe to Mind Its Own Business on Elections
Turkey told a European rights body “to mind its own business” after it voiced concern on Tuesday over the freedom and fairness of Turkish snap elections and recommended they be postponed.President Tayyip Erdogan announced the June 24 parliamentary and presidential elections last week, saying Turkey needed to switch quickly to a new executive presidency system that was narrowly approved in a referendum last year.The Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly …
FILE - Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko addresses the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, Oct. 11, 2017.
Europe
Council of Europe Postpones Vote on Russia Return
Council of Europe delegates voted Tuesday to delay action on a proposed rule change which could restore Russia's voting rights, stripped in 2014 after Moscow's seizure of Crimea from Ukraine. During a plenary session of the rights body's parliamentary assembly, delegates sent the proposal back for further committee study by a vote of 99 to 79, with 16 abstentions. Russia has denounced the council's decision. Last year it suspended part…
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
October 09, 2018
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press