Europe

Russia Historian Gets More Than 12 Years for Murdering, Dismembering Girlfriend

By RFE/RL
December 25, 2020 02:31 PM
Russian historian Oleg Sokolov, accused of murdering and dismembering his former student lover, stands inside a defendants'…
Russian historian Oleg Sokolov, accused of murdering and dismembering his former student lover, stands inside a defendants' cage during his verdict hearing in Saint Petersburg on Dec. 25, 2020.

A Russian court has sentenced a flamboyant Russian professor who killed and dismembered his student lover to 12 1/2 years in prison after convicting him of her murder.

Oleg Sokolov, 64, who was once awarded France’s Order of Legion d'Honneur for his research into military leader Napoleon Bonaparte, was detained in St. Petersburg in November 2019 after being pulled out of the Moika River with a backpack containing the severed body parts of a woman.

Investigators later found the woman’s head in his apartment.

Sokolov later admitted to killing and dismembering his lover, 24-year-old postgraduate student Anastasia Yeshchenko.

State prosecutors had requested a 15-year sentence for Sokolov.

Sokolov, who regularly dressed in Napoleon-era costumes and took part in battle reenactments, said during the hearing that he fully accepted guilt on all charges, but added that he was not sure if the murder was premeditated as, according to him, he killed his lover in state of "temporary insanity."

The high-profile case was adjourned or postponed several times in recent months for various reasons, including restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

RFE/RL logo
By
RFE/RL

Latest News

Europe

Russia Historian Gets More Than 12 Years for Murdering, Dismembering Girlfriend

Russian historian Oleg Sokolov, accused of murdering and dismembering his former student lover, stands inside a defendants'…
COVID-19 Pandemic

British Army Helps Clear Backlog of Virus-stranded Drivers

Trucks line up at check-in to the ferry at The Port of Dover, Kent, England, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Thousands wait to resume…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US to Require Negative COVID-19 Test From British Travelers

FILE PHOTO: A public health campaign message is displayed on an arrivals information board at Heathrow Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pope Francis Calls on World to Share Vaccines in Face of Pandemic

Pope Francis wears a protective mask before delivering his traditional Christmas Day Urbi et Orbi speech from inside the Hall of Blessings instead of from the St. Peter's square due to COVID-19 regulations, Vatican, Dec. 25, 2020.
Europe

Russian Opposition Activist Reportedly Detained for Questioning

Russian opposition activist Lyubov Sobol speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug…