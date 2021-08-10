Europe

Russia Opens Criminal Case Into 2 Navalny Allies 

By RFE/RL
August 10, 2021 08:40 AM
FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politicians Alexei Navalny, Lyubov Sobol and Ivan Zhdanov take part in a rally to mark the 5th…
FILE - Russian opposition politicians Alexei Navalny, Lyubov Sobol and Ivan Zhdanov take part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder, in Moscow, Feb. 29, 2020.

Russia has opened a criminal investigation into two exiled allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny for raising funds for organizations deemed by the authorities as "extremist." 

The Investigative Committee said in a statement on August 10 that the case was opened against Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov and other unnamed individuals. 

FILE - Leonid Volkov, chief strategist for Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, speaks during a press conference at the Lithuanian Embassy in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 22, 2021.
FILE - Leonid Volkov, chief strategist for Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, speaks during a press conference at the Lithuanian Embassy in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 22, 2021.

According to the law enforcement agency, the charge stems from a video posted on the Internet in August in which Volkov and Zhdanov "announced the continuation of their illegal activities and organized fundraising." 

The charges carry a maximum penalty of eight years in prison. 

In early June, a Moscow court labeled Navalny’s political network “extremist,” a move his team has called a sign of a “truly new level” of lawlessness in the country. The ruling formally came into force a few days ago, making it illegal to donate to their groups. 

Zhdanov is the former director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and Volkov headed Navalny's regional network before its dissolution. Both are currently living abroad, accused of other crimes they say are part of a campaign to crush their activism. 

"I've already lost count of the number of criminal cases that have been launched against me," Zhdanov wrote on Instagram on August 10. 

The moves against Navalny’s organizations and his allies came amid an opposition crackdown as the ruling United Russia party has been polling at historic lows ahead of parliament elections in September. 

A still image from CCTV footage published by Life.Ru shows what is said to be jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny speaking…
FILE - A still image from CCTV footage published by Life.Ru shows what is said to be jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny speaking with a prison guard at the IK-2 corrective penal colony in Pokrov, Russia, in this image released Apr. 2, 2021.

In February, a Moscow court ruled that Navalny had violated the terms of parole from an old embezzlement case that is widely considered as being politically motivated. 

Navalny's 3 1/2-year suspended sentence from the case was converted to a prison term, though the court said he will serve 2 1/2 years in prison given time he had been held in detention. 

Related Stories

This handout picture provided by the Babushkinsky district court on February 12, 2021, shows Russian opposition leader Alexei…
Europe
Russia Blocks Website of Jailed Opposition Leader Navalny
Authorities also restrict access to dozens of websites run by allies of Navalny
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 07/26/2021 - 08:06 PM
A graffiti of Alexei Navalny by Swiss artists Julien Baro & Lud is pictured ahead of the June 16 summit in the Swiss city…
Europe
Putin: Jailed Opposition Leader Navalny Got What He Deserved
'He deliberately moved to be arrested,' Russian leader says of the prominent Kremlin critic after summit with US president
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Wed, 06/16/2021 - 06:22 PM
US, Russia Continue Diplomatic Tug of War
00:03:13
Europe
US, Russia Continue Diplomatic Tug of War Amid Icy Ties
Washington has reportedly asked  24 Russian diplomats to leave the US when their visas expire; the move comes shortly after the US embassy in Moscow was forced to lay off dozens of Russian nationals working at the mission
Default Author Profile
By Daria Dieguts
Sun, 08/08/2021 - 06:13 PM
Russia's Sputnik Vaccine Ambitions Backfire Due To Delivery Problems
00:03:57
COVID-19 Pandemic
Russia's Sputnik Vaccine Ambitions Backfire Due To Delivery Problems
Part of the problem, experts say, is Russia's refusal to operate within the international systems that have been set up to fight COVID
Default Author Profile
By Daria Dieguts
Fri, 08/06/2021 - 02:19 PM
RFE/RL logo
By
RFE/RL

Latest News

Europe

Greek Prime Minister Apologizes for Wildfire Response 

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, center, accompanied by Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, right, and Minister for…
Europe

Prince Andrew Sued, Accused of Sexual Assault

FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following…
Europe

Fires in Greece Show No Signs of Slowing

People watch the flames burning trees during a wildfire in Avgaria village on Evia island, about 184 kilometers (113 miles)…
Europe

Arsonists Behind More than Half of Italy's Wildfires, Officials Say

In this photo released by the Italian Firefighters, a view of a violent wildfire that burned the historical pinewood in Pescara, central Italy, Aug. 1, 2021.
Europe

US, Along With UK and Canada, Slaps More Sanctions on Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during an annual press conference in Minsk, Belarus, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021…