Europe

Russia Protests after US Diplomats Found Near Restricted Area

By RFE/RL
October 17, 2019 09:15 AM
People enjoy the view from a pedestrian bridge in the Zaryadye Park, with the Kremlin's towers and the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters seen in the background, in Moscow on March 13, 2018.
FILE - People enjoy the view from a pedestrian bridge in the Zaryadye Park, with the Kremlin's towers and the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters seen in the background, in Moscow on March 13, 2018.

Russia's Foreign Ministry says it will issue a formal note of protest to the U.S. Embassy in Moscow after Russian authorities caught three U.S. diplomats in a restricted area near a secret test site in northern Russia, state-run news agency TASS has reported.

The trio, which included the U.S. military and naval attachés, was removed from a train on October 14 and briefly questioned by Russian authorities in the sensitive Arctic shipyard city of Severodvinsk, near the site of a mysterious explosion in August that killed five nuclear workers.

A U.S. State Department spokesman said the diplomats had been on an official trip and that they had notified Russian authorities in advance of their travel plans. The reason for the diplomats' travel was not disclosed.

But Russia's Foreign Ministry said the diplomats had been found in a restricted area more than 40 kilometers from Arkhangelsk, the city they had said they planned to visit.

Interfax said the authorities checked the documents of the three before releasing them.
TASS quoted a source as saying law enforcement authorities suspected the three of breaching rules on foreigners visiting controlled zones.

Interfax quoted the Russian Foreign Ministry as confirming that the diplomats gave notice of their travels, although it said it was for a different destination and that they "probably lost their way."

Severodvinsk is considered to be in a sensitive military region, and foreigners are allowed to visit only under certain conditions — normally with advanced permission from the authorities.
An explosion on August 8 at the Nyonoksa missile-testing site on the coast of the White Sea, about 50 kilometers from Severodvinsk, killed five people working for Russia's nuclear agency.

A State Department official on October 10 said the United States concluded that the explosion occurred amid an operation to recover a nuclear powered missile that had apparently crashed during a test.

Related Stories

Russian and Syrian national flags flutter on military vehicles near Manbij, Syria October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki -…
Europe
Russia Moves to Fill Void Left by US in Northern Syria
Russia deploys troops to keep apart advancing Syrian government and Turkish forces in northeast Syria and vows to work to keep the two sides from fighting
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Tue, 10/15/2019 - 16:00
Russian President Vladimir Putin, foreground left, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, right, are seen at the official welcoming ceremony for Putin, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 15, 2019.
Middle East
Russia's Putin Seeks to Enhance Ties With US-Allied UAE
Vladimir Putin is visiting the United Arab Emirates, a major regional US security partner, with some 5,000 American troops stationed there
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Tue, 10/15/2019 - 08:29
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 21FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, visits the country's largest internet search engine Yandex headquarters in Moscow, Sept. 21, 2017., 2017 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, visits Russia's largest internet…
Europe
Russia Turns the Screws on Internet Freedom
Proposals include provision for identification of all email users and requirement for new internet-able devices to be sold with pre-installed Russian software — legal obligation that could stop Apple
Default Author Profile
By Jamie Dettmer
Mon, 10/14/2019 - 11:16
Default Author Profile
Written By
RFE/RL