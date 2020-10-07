Europe

Russia Says It Successfully Test-Launched Hypersonic Missile

By RFE/RL
October 07, 2020 12:33 PM
A Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile is launched from the Russian guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov during a test in the White Sea, in this still image taken from video released Oct. 7, 2020. (Russian Defense Ministry/handout via Reuters)
A Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile is launched from the Russian guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov during a test in the White Sea, in this still image taken from video released Oct. 7, 2020. (Russian Defense Ministry/handout via Reuters)

The Russian military says it has successfully test-launched a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile off Russia’s northern coast, in what President Vladimir Putin hailed as a “big event” for the country. 

Speaking to Putin by video conference on October 7, General Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov said the test launch took place from the Admiral Groshkov frigate located in the White Sea. 

Gerasimov said that the hypersonic anti-ship missile flew at a speed more than eight times the speed of sound and hit its target 450 kilometers away in the Barents Sea. 

