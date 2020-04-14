Europe

Russia Says It's Ready for Hypersonic Missile Talks with US

By Reuters
April 14, 2020 10:53 AM
FILE - Russia's President Vladimir Putin (5th L) visits the National Defence Control Centre (NDCC) to oversee the test of a new Russian hypersonic missile system called Avangard, which can carry nuclear and conventional warheads, in Moscow, Dec. 26, 2018.
FILE - Russia's President Vladimir Putin (5th L) visits the National Defence Control Centre (NDCC) to oversee the test of a new Russian hypersonic missile system called Avangard, which can carry nuclear and conventional warheads, in Moscow, Dec. 26, 2018.

MOSCOW - Russia is ready to discuss hypersonic missiles and other arms control issues with the United States as part of wider discussions about strategic stability, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Cold War-era arms control agreements have been in jeopardy as Russia's relations with the West have soured in recent years.

In August 2019, the United States pulled out of a landmark strategic arms accord, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), citing Russian non-compliance.

Both countries are developing hypersonic missiles to expand their defense capabilities, with Russian President Vladimir Putin overseeing a test in Crimea in early January.

Such missiles, which fly several times the speed of sound and can be steered in flight, are harder to stop than other generations of weapons. Some experts fear their deployment could trigger a new nuclear arms race.

Lavrov said he wanted to speak to U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo again after receiving a call from him a couple of days ago during which he said Pompeo touched on resuming talks on arms control and strategic stability.

"We welcome such interest from our American partners because we have encouraged them to address these problems more actively for a long time," Lavrov said.

"We are open to talks about new promising developments, including hypersonic weapons in the context of, and I emphasize this especially, taking into account all aspects and factors that influence strategic stability, without exception."

Moscow has taken steps to mend ties with the West since the coronavirus outbreak.

Russia has flown medical supplies and equipment to the United States and Italy to help them fight the epidemic. Lavrov said Moscow was prepared to fly over more supplies should Washington request them.

 

Related Stories

Russian President Vladimir Putin, fifth left, and other top officials oversee the test launch of the Avangard hypersonic missile from the Defense Ministry's control room in Moscow, Dec. 26, 2018.
Europe
TASS: Russia Conducts First Ship-Based Hypersonic Missile Test
State television presenter Dmitry Kiselyov said in February 2019 that the Tsirkon missile could hit targets in the United States in less than five minutes if launched from submarines
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 02/27/2020 - 13:53
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters
Europe

Russia Says It's Ready for Hypersonic Missile Talks with US

FILE - Russia's President Vladimir Putin (5th L) visits the National Defence Control Centre (NDCC) to oversee the test of a new Russian hypersonic missile system called Avangard, which can carry nuclear and conventional warheads, in Moscow, Dec. 26, 2018.
COVID-19 Diaries

A Surreal Holy Week in a Rome Without People
Police officers patrol an empty St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Friday, April 10, 2020. Pope Francis began the Good Friday…
Europe

NATO Chief: Alliance Has to Fight Propaganda

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at a news conference following a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Turkish Parliament Passes Bill to Free Thousands from Prison Amid Coronavirus

Workers clean and disinfect one of the city's iconic landmarks, the Bull, in Kadikoy Square amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Istanbul, Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Europe

Forest Fires Rage Near Chernobyl Nuclear Plant

In this photo taken from the roof of Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant late Friday April 10, 2020, a forest fire is seen…

Latest news