Europe

Russia Summons US Diplomat in Moscow in Protest Over Visa Row

By Reuters
July 18, 2019 01:47 PM
Passengers walk past a departure board at Sheremetyevo international airport in Moscow, Russia, July 8, 2019.
Passengers walk past a departure board at Sheremetyevo international airport in Moscow, Russia, July 8, 2019.

MOSCOW - Russia summoned a representative of the U.S. embassy in Moscow on Thursday to issue a protest after U.S. officials alleged Russia had refused visas to teachers at an international school in Moscow, the Russian foreign ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement it had not denied the visas, but that teachers at the school were entering Russia under diplomatic visas, despite not being diplomats.

It said Russia was ready to issue visas promptly to U.S. diplomatic personnel as soon as Washington started issuing visas promptly to Russian diplomats in the United States.

The United States and Russia accused each other a day earlier of using children as political hostages after dozens of teachers at the English-language school in Moscow patronized by the children of Western diplomats were left without visas.

 

Related Stories

Scandinavia topographic map with Finland highlighted, partial graphic
Europe
Finland Says Russian Aircraft Suspected of Air Violation
Finland's defense ministry says a Russian aircraft is suspected of having violated the Nordic country's airspace on the Baltic Sea
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 17, 2019
FaceApp is displayed on an iPhone, July 17, 2019, in New York.
US Politics
US Senator Schumer Asks FBI, FTC to Probe Russia's FaceApp Over Security Concerns
Viral smartphone application, which has seen a new surge of popularity due to a filter that ages photos of users’ faces, requires 'full and irrevocable access to their personal photos and data'
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 18, 2019
Svetlana Prokopyeva, 39, is added to the list of “terrorists and extremists” by Russian authorities following her commentary about the Arkhangelsk blast in October 2018.
Extremism Watch
Russian Journalist Feels 'Doomed' by Inclusion on Terror List
Svetlana Prokopieva said she believes the decision was made in retaliation for her blaming Russia's repressive policies for an incident in October 2018 when a teenager detonated explosives outside the Federal Security Service
Default Author Profile
By Ezel Sahinkaya
July 11, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters