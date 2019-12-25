Europe

Russia: UN Chief Turns Blind Eye over US Visa Delays

By Reuters
December 25, 2019 02:36 PM
Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reacts during the annual news conference of the Russia's Foreign Minister…
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says, Dec. 25, 2019, that Washington has deliberately delayed issuing visas to Russian officials traveling to the U.N. headquarters.

MOSCOW - Russia's Foreign Ministry accused the U.N. secretary general of turning a blind eye to what Moscow says is U.S. delays in issuing visas for Russian officials seeking to travel to the U.N. headquarters in New York.

Moscow says Washington has deliberately delayed issuing visas to Russian officials traveling to the U.N. headquarters, a move Russia has said could further damage strained relations.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement that some Defense Ministry officials who were due to travel to the U.N. secretariat had to wait "months" for visa clearance.

"It is noticeable, that all that is happening with the sheer connivance from the U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who effectively ignores United States' breaches into the U.N. Charter," she said.

Russia summoned a senior U.S. diplomat in September to protest over what it said was Washington's unacceptable refusal to issue visas to members of a Russian delegation traveling to the U.N. General Assembly.
 

Related Stories

FILE - Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine, who was arrested for alleged spying in Moscow at the end of 2018, stands in a cage while waiting for a hearing in a court room in Moscow, Russia, Aug. 23, 2019.
USA
Russia Extends Detention of American Accused of Spying
Moscow court extended his detention until March 29, 2020 but did not clarify why it was doing so
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 12/24/2019 - 18:15
FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio…
Europe
Defiant Lavrov Says US Sanctions Won't Stop Russian Pipelines
Quoted by the Interfax news agency on December 22, Lavrov said that Russia planned to respond to the new measures
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Sun, 12/22/2019 - 07:53
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters
Europe

Russia: UN Chief Turns Blind Eye over US Visa Delays

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reacts during the annual news conference of the Russia's Foreign Minister…
Europe

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and project manager at Anti-Corruption Foundation Ruslan Shaveddinov attend a…
Europe

Ukraine Opens Probe Over Russia's Railway Bridge to Crimea

People celebrate the arrival of the train from Russia in Sevastopol, Crimea, after it crossed a bridge linking Russia and the…
Europe

Unmerry Christmas as French Transport Strike Enters Fourth Week

A passenger walks with a scooter at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris, France, Dec. 24, 2019.
Europe

Queen Elizabeth II, Close Family Celebrate Christmas

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits for her car after attending a Christmas day service at the St Mary Magdalene Church in…