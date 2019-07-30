Europe

Russian Court Rejects Kremlin Critic Navalny's Early Release Appeal

By Reuters
July 30, 2019 12:59 PM
The physician treating Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Dr. Anastasiya Vasilyeva speaks to journalists at a hospital after Navalny was discharged, in Moscow, Russia, July 29, 2019.
The physician treating Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Dr. Anastasiya Vasilyeva speaks to journalists at a hospital after Navalny was discharged, in Moscow, Russia, July 29, 2019.

MOSCOW - A court in Moscow rejected jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny's appeal for early
release on health grounds on Tuesday, after he was suddenly taken ill in custody at the weekend and rushed to hospital to be treated.

Navalny was jailed for 30 days last week for urging people to take part in an unauthorized opposition protest. He was hospitalized on Sunday and discharged on Monday. He has said he may have been poisoned, a suspicion shared by his lawyer and personal doctor.

Navalny's lawyer had asked the court to free him early on health grounds, saying the cell where he is being kept looked like it had been the source of his mysterious illness.

Related Stories

A handout image made available on the official website of Russia's opposition leader Alexei Navalny (Navalny.com) on July 29, 2019, shows Russia's jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny sitting on a hospital bed in Moscow.
Europe
Navalny, Awaiting Appeal, Shares Suspicions He May Have Been Poisoned
Russian opposition leader was taken to the hospital on July 28 and released a day later after being treated for what hospital said was a non-life threatening condition
Default Author Profile
By RFE/RL
July 30, 2019
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is charged with participation in an unauthorized protest rally, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, July 1, 2019..
Europe
Navalny Says He Was Detained By Russian Police As He Was Jogging
The Russian opposition figure has been sentenced to jail about a dozen times in recent years and has served more than 200 days in incarceration
Default Author Profile
By RFE/RL Russian Service
July 24, 2019
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is charged with participation in an unauthorized protest rally, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, July 1, 2019..
Europe
Russia Jails Kremlin Critic Navalny for 10 Days
Kremlin critic was among more than 500 protesters detained by police while rallying in Moscow to call for the punishment of police officers involved in alleged framing of a journalist
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 01, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters