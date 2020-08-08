Europe

Russian Far East Keeps up its Anti-Kremlin Protests

By Associated Press
August 08, 2020 12:45 PM
People hold posters that read: "I am, We are Sergei Furgal, Sergei Furgal our Governor", during an unsanctioned protest in support of Sergei Furgal, the governor of the Khabarovsk region, in Khabarovsk, 6100 kilometers east of Moscow, Aug. 8, 2020.
People hold posters that read: "I am, We are Sergei Furgal, Sergei Furgal our Governor", during an unsanctioned protest in support of Sergei Furgal, the governor of the Khabarovsk region, in Khabarovsk, 6100 kilometers east of Moscow, Aug. 8, 2020.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered again Saturday in Russia's Far East city of Khabarovsk to denounce the arrest of the region's governor a month ago, protests that are posing a direct challenge to the Kremlin.

Sergei Furgal was arrested on July 9 on suspicion of involvement in murders and taken to jail in Moscow. The estimated 3,000 demonstrators on Saturday protested the charges, believing them to be politically motivated, and want him returned to the city for trial. Furgal has denied the charges.

Furgal, who has been removed from his post, is a popular figure in the region bordering China about 6,100 kilometers (3,800 miles) east of Moscow. Since his arrest, daily demonstrations have been held in the city, with attendance peaking on weekends.

Demonstrations in support of the Khabarovsk protesters were held in at least seven other cities in Russia. The OVD-Info organization that monitors political arrests said at least 10 people were arrested in those demonstrations.

No arrests were reported in Khabarovsk, where authorities have not interfered with the demonstrations, apparently hoping they will fizzle out.

 

