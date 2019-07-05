Europe

Russians with Links to Infamous Troll Farm Arrested in Libya

By Associated Press
July 5, 2019 04:58 PM
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside…
FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace.

MOSCOW - A Russian think tank with links to an infamous troll farm says that two of its employees have been detained in Libya.

The Foundation for the Protection of Traditional Values said in a statement Friday that its employees, including well-known spin doctor Maxim Shugaley, have been kept in custody in Libya since May. The think-tank did not explain the nature of the charges but insisted that its employees did not interfere in elections in Libya.

The foundation is chaired by the man who has edited an English-language website which is part of a media empire run by President Vladimir Putin's ally Yevgeny Prigozhin. Prigozhin and some of his employees have been indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller last year as part of a probe into the 2016 election interference.

Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press