Europe

Russia's Navalny Says He's Now More Than 'Technically Alive'

By Associated Press
September 19, 2020 09:10 PM
TOPSHOT - This handout picture posted on September 15, 2020 on the Instagram account of @navalny shows Russian opposition…
This handout picture posted on Sept. 15, 2020, on the Instagram account of @navalny shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny posing for a selfie with his family at Berlin's Charite hospital. (Photo by Handout / Instagram account @navalny / AFP)

MOSCOW - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said he is recovering his verbal and physical abilities at the German hospital where he is being treated for suspected nerve agent poisoning but that he at first felt despair over his condition.

Navalny, the most visible opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell ill on a domestic flight to Moscow on August 20 and was transferred to Germany for treatment two days later. A German military lab later determined that the Russian politician was poisoned with Novichok, the same class of Soviet-era agent that Britain said was used on a former Russian spy and his daughter in England in 2018.

Navalny was kept in an induced coma for more than a week while being treated with an antidote. He said in a Saturday post on Instagram that once he was brought out of the coma, he was confused and couldn't find the words to respond to a doctor's questions.

"Although I understood in general what the doctor wanted, I did not understand where to get the words. In what part of the head do they appear in?" Navalny wrote in the post, which accompanied a photo of him on a staircase. "I also did not know how to express my despair and, therefore, simply kept silent."

"Now I'm a guy whose legs are shaking when he walks up the stairs, but he thinks: 'Oh, this is a staircase! They go up it. Perhaps we should look for an elevator,'" Navalny said. "And before, I would have just stood there and stared."

The doctors treating him at Berlin's Charite hospital "turned me from a 'technically alive person' into someone who has every chance to become the Highest Form of Being in Modern Society again — a person who can quickly scroll through Instagram and without hesitation understands where to put likes," he wrote.

The Kremlin has repeatedly said that before Navalny's transfer to Berlin, Russian labs and a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk found no sign of a poisoning. Moscow has called for Germany to provide its evidence and bristled at the urging of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other Western leaders to answer questions about what happened to the politician.

"There is too much absurdity in this case to take anyone at their word," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Peskov also accused Navalny's colleagues of hampering a Russian investigation by taking items from his hotel room out of the country, including a water bottle they claimed had traces of the nerve agent.

Navalny's colleagues said that they removed the bottle and other items from the hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk and brought them to Germany as potential evidence because they didn't trust Russian authorities to conduct a proper probe. 

 

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: A view of Charite Mitte Hospital Complex, after Russian opposition leader and President Vladimir Putin critic…
Europe
Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Able to Leave Hospital Bed
The German government also said special labs in France and Sweden have confirmed the 44-year-old Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 09/14/2020 - 05:32 AM
Top US Lawmakers Call on Trump to Order Probe Into Navalny Poisoning
00:02:57
US Politics
Top US Lawmakers Call on Trump to Order Probe Into Navalny Poisoning
Top U.S. lawmakers are calling on the Trump administration to launch an investigation into the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.  VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports on the increasing calls for punitive sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government. Camera:  Russian Service Produced by:  Mary Cieslak
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Wed, 09/09/2020 - 09:27 PM
A rescue vehicle drives in front of the central building of the Charite hospital where the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is being treated, in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 2, 2020.
Europe
UN Rights Chief Condemns Navalny Poisoning, Calls for Probe
Michelle Bachelet believes there is no doubt Russian agents used Soviet-era nerve agent against opposition leader
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 09/08/2020 - 01:56 PM
The name signs mark the main entrance of the Russian embassy at the central boulevard 'Unter den Linden' in Berlin, Germany,…
Europe
Germany Threatens Sanctions on Russia over Navalny Poisoning
Foreign minister has held out possibility of sanctions on Russia if Kremlin does not provide information soon about suspected poisoning of opposition leader Alexey Navalny
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 09/06/2020 - 08:48 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Latest News

Europe

First Native American Racer Blazes Trail at Tour de France

Neilson Powless of the US competes during stage 20 of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 36.2…
Europe

Russia's Navalny Says He's Now More Than 'Technically Alive'

TOPSHOT - This handout picture posted on September 15, 2020 on the Instagram account of @navalny shows Russian opposition…
Europe

Pogacar as Stunned as Everyone After Shock Tour de France Upset

CORRECTS TO PART OF RACE Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar in action during stage 20 of the Tour de France cycling race, an…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Police, Protesters Clash as London Eyes Tighter Virus Rules

A demonstrator at an anti-vax rally protest against vaccination and government restrictions designed to control or mitigate the…
Europe

Civilian Casualties Drop in Eastern Ukraine as Cease-fire Holds

Ukraine's parliament speaker Dmytro Razumkov, right, greets a soldier at a checkpoint in Mayorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine,…