Saudi Princess Found Guilty of Having Worker Beaten in France

By VOA News
September 12, 2019 07:09 PM
Saudi princess Hassa bint Salman's bodyguard Raina Said, left, arrives at the courthouse with his lawyer Yassine Bouzrou, right, in Paris, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. The only daughter of Saudi Arabia's King Salman has been found guilty by a Paris…
Saudi princess Hassa bint Salman's bodyguard Raina Said, left, arrives at the courthouse with his lawyer Yassine Bouzrou in Paris, Sept. 12, 2019.

The sister of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been found guilty in France of having a plumber beaten and held captive in her Paris apartment.

Princess Hassa bint Salman, who was tried in absentia, was given a 10-month suspended sentence Thursday and fined $11,000 on charges of armed violence and complicity to hold someone against their will.

The only daughter of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman reportedly became angry when she thought the plumber, Egyptian-born French national Ashraf Eid, had photographed her inside her home.

Eid said he was summoned to fix a sink in the princess’ bathroom in September 2016. He claimed she saw him take photos of the bathroom, which he needed for his work, and accused him of taking the photos in order to sell them.

The indictment said she ordered her bodyguard Rani Saidi to beat and humiliate Eid.

The plumber also said the guard beat him, tied him up, put a gun to his head and ordered him to kiss the princess’ feet.

Eid filed a complaint with the police after he was released from the apartment several hours later.

Princess Hassa left France three days after the incident and has not returned.

Her bodyguard, who was in the court Thursday, was given an eight-month suspended sentence and ordered to pay a $5,600 fine.

The princess’ French lawyer called the allegations “fanciful,” and said his team would appeal the ruling.

