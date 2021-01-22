Europe

Scottish Butcher Sends Haggis to Edge of Space

By VOA News
January 22, 2021 01:35 PM
The first pack of haggis to ever be launched into space floats in atmosphere attached to a contraption device
The first pack of haggis to ever be launched into space floats in atmosphere attached to a contraption device from the company’s headquarters in Dunning, southwest of Perth, Scotland, into a clear sky, Jan 22, 2021.

A Scottish butcher company Friday released video of a bag of Haggis – a traditional Scottish food – taking a ride to the edge of space by weather balloon to promote science and Scotland’s annual “Burns Night” celebration.

The video, provided by butcher Simon Howie, shows the weather balloon launch from the company’s headquarters in Dunning, 16 kilometers southwest of Perth, into a clear sky. With the bag of haggis front and center, the balloon can be seen climbing 32.1 kilometers into the sky with the inky black of space in the background.

The haggis then falls back to earth, landing safely, thanks to a parachute, which deployed several hundred meters above the ground.

In a statement on its website, the company said it arranged the stunt to promote science and lift the spirits of the general public “after a year like no other.” The company worked with Stratonauts, a company that specializes in such launches for promotional and educational projects.

Howie says once COVID-19 restrictions allow it, the two companies plan to host workshops in Scottish primary schools to encourage students to study science and technology. 

Related Stories

FILE - In this June 22, 2016 file photo, Tammy Compton restocks tampons at Compton's Market, in Sacramento, Calif. Gov. Jerry…
Europe
Scotland First in the World to Make Sanitary Products Free
The Period Products (Free Provision) Scotland Bill passed unanimously, and First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon called it "an important policy for women and girls"
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 01:29 AM
FILE - Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during an event 'Scotland's European Future after Brexit' at the European Policy Center in Brussels, Feb. 10, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Scotland Increases Spending on Women’s Crisis Programs
First minister says domestic abuse victims more at risk during isolation
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 03/31/2020 - 05:52 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Scottish Butcher Sends Haggis to Edge of Space

The first pack of haggis to ever be launched into space floats in atmosphere attached to a contraption device
USA

Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons Goes Into Effect

FILE - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the media.
COVID-19 Pandemic

German Health Officials Note Optimistic Signs Despite Climbing COVID-19 Death Toll

A medical assistant vaccinates a resident of a nursing home with an injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the…
Europe

Moscow Welcomes US Plan to Extend Nuclear Arms Treaty

Police officers walk across Red Square on a cold day in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 18, 2021.
USA

Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons Enters into Force

Member state flags fly outside the United Nations headquarters, Sept. 18, 2020, in New York.