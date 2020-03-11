Europe

Scottish Court to Hear Posthumous Appeal of Libyan Lockerbie Bomber

By Reuters
March 11, 2020 11:06 AM
Floral tributes left at the Memorial Garden in Dryfesdale Cemetery, are seen on the morning of the 30th anniversary of the…
(File) Floral tributes left at the Memorial Garden in Dryfesdale Cemetery on the morning of the 30th anniversary of the bombing of Pan Am flight 103, December 21, 2018.

LONDON - The conviction of the only man ever found guilty of the 1988 Lockerbie aircraft bombing has been referred for an appeal to Scotland's High Court, the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission said on Wednesday.

Pam Am flight 103 was blown up over the Scottish town of Lockerbie in December 1988 en route from London to New York, an attack that killed 270 people, mostly Americans on their way home for Christmas.

In 2001, Libyan intelligence officer Abdel Basset al-Megrahi was jailed for life after being found guilty of carrying out the attack. He died in Libya in 2012 after being released three years earlier by Scotland's government on compassionate grounds following a diagnosis of terminal cancer.

Chairman of the Commission Bill Matthews said it was the second time they had reviewed Megrahi's conviction. "We note that since our last review further information has become available, including within the public domain, which the Commission has now been able to consider and assess," he said in a statement.

"I am satisfied that the matter is now returning to the appropriate forum – the appeal court – to consider fully all of the issues raised in our statement of reasons."

