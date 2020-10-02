Europe

Scottish Leader Demands Resignation of MP Who Traveled After Positive COVID-19 Test

By VOA News
October 02, 2020 12:14 PM
A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Scottish National Party …
FILE - Scottish National Party MP Margaret Ferrier speaks in the House of Commons in London, Sept. 28, 2020, in this video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit.

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has called on a lawmaker from her own ruling Scottish National Party to resign after she traveled by train following a positive test for COVID-19. 

Westminster Member of Parliament Margaret Ferrier was suspended Thursday by her party after breaking self-isolation rules to attend Parliament in London while awaiting results of a coronavirus test, which later came back positive. 

After experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the 60-year-old lawmaker sought out testing on Saturday, and then traveled from Glasgow to London on Monday because she was "feeling much better." 

She received the positive results later that evening, just hours after speaking for four minutes during a coronavirus debate in the Commons chamber. 

Ferrier returned to Scotland by train Tuesday morning despite the positive test results. 

It is mandatory for people in Britain to self-isolate if they test positive for the coronavirus, with fines of 1,000 pounds for those who violate the rule. 

A handout picture released by the Scottish Government on October 2, 2020 shows Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon…
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during the Scottish government's daily briefing on the coronavirus outbreak, at St. Andrew's House, Edinburgh, in this handout picture released by the Scottish Government on Oct. 2, 2020.

From her Twitter account Friday, the first minister said, "I've spoken to Margaret Ferrier and made clear my view that she should step down as an MP. I did so with a heavy heart—she is a friend & colleague—but her actions were dangerous & indefensible. I have no power to force an MP to resign but I hope she will do the right thing."

Ferrier apologized for her actions via Twitter on Thursday, saying there was no excuse. "Despite feeling well, I should have self-isolated and waited for my test, and I deeply regret my actions." 

Ferrier said she took full responsibility and urges everyone not to make the same mistakes she has. She also said she notified the police and the House of Commons regarding her actions. 

There has been no reaction regarding Sturgeon's call for her to resign. 
 

Related Stories

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks next to a Typhoon fighter jet at RAF Lossiemouth, during a visit to the Highlands…
Europe
British PM Visits Scotland; Says COVID-19 Crisis Shows Strength of Union 
Visit comes as polls indicate support for new independence referendum
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/23/2020 - 02:15 PM
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during an event 'Scotland's European Future after Brexit' at the European…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Scotland Could Enforce New COVID-19 Restrictions
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says citizens flaunted social distancing over a weekend of warm weather
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 06/01/2020 - 04:29 PM
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement on his first day back at work in Downing Street, London, after…
COVID-19 Pandemic
British Junior Minister for Scotland Resigns over PM Advisor Quarantine Trip
Johnson stands by aid Dominiv Cummings who traveled 400 km to see family
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 05/26/2020 - 08:33 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Scottish Leader Demands Resignation of MP Who Traveled After Positive COVID-19 Test

A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Scottish National Party …
Europe

Islam in 'Crisis All Over the World' France's Macron Says

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to present his strategy to fight radical Muslim separatism, in Les Mureaux, outside Paris, Oct. 2, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Joins Growing List of Virus-infected World Leaders

The front page of the Evening Standard displays the news of US President Donald Trump after he tested positive to Covid-19, in…
Press Freedom

WikiLeaks Founder’s Extradition Ruling Set for 2021

A demonstrator holds a banner as she sits near Free Assange balloons outside the Old Bailey in London, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020,…
Europe

EU Leaders Sanction Belarus, Pause on Turkey

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses the media on the second day of a European Union leaders summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 2, 2020.