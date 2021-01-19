Europe

Serbia Becomes First European Country to Use Chinese COVID Vaccine for Mass Rollout

By Reuters
January 19, 2021 01:42 PM
A medical worker poses with a vial of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Serbia is the…
A medical worker poses with a vial of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine in Belgrade, Serbia, the first European country to receive the Chinese Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine for mass inoculation, Jan. 19, 2021.

BELGRADE, SERBIA - Hundreds of members of Serbia's military lined up on Tuesday in their camouflage uniforms at an exhibition hall in Belgrade where nurses injected them with a Chinese-made vaccine against COVID-19.

Last week Serbia received one million doses of Chinese Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first European country to start a mass inoculation program with it.

Serbia is vaccinating essential workers such as police officers, teachers and soldiers after last month starting to treat the elderly in care homes and medical workers with its supplies of vaccines developed by Pfizer and BioNTech , and Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

Belgrade maintains close ties with Beijing and Chinese companies have invested billions of euros in Serbia, mainly in infrastructure and energy projects.

Defense minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said over 700 members of the military, including himself had been vaccinated with the Chinese vaccine.

"I have been inocculated with the Chinese vaccine which we completely trust ... I've said I will get the same vaccine as our troops," Stefanovic told reporters.

More than 20,000 Serbians have been vaccinated so far since the mass inoculation began in late December.

Over the weekend, President Aleksandar Vucic said Serbia expects to get another 250,000 doses of the Sputnik vaccine and 20,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines in the coming days.

In the Western Balkan region, inoculation has started only in Serbia and Albania, while Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro and North Macedonia have not yet received supplies of any vaccine.

China approved the shot developed by Sinopharm's BIBP in late December, its first COVID-19 vaccine for general public use. No detailed efficacy data has been released, but BIBP has said the vaccine is 79.34% effective based on interim data.

In Serbia, which has a population of about 7 million, 3,771 people have died from COVID-19 and 347,111 fell ill with it.

Related Stories

A woman kisses a protective screen over the coffin of Patriarch Irinej as he lies in repose at the Congregational church in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Deaths of Serbian Clerics Highlight Virus Worries
Are religious institutions doing enough to slow the spread of the virus?
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 11/21/2020 - 08:38 PM
FILE -In this file photo taken Sunday, March 15, 2020, Serbian Patriarch Irinej speaks during a statement with Serbian…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Leader of Serbian Orthodox Church Hospitalized With Coronavirus 
Church says Patriarch Irinej is in good health and under observation
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 11/05/2020 - 08:03 PM
A healthcare worker holding a rose receives an AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD vaccine, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign, at a medical centre in Mumbai, India, Jan. 16, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Chief: World on Brink of ‘Moral Failure’ Over COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Tedros urges wealthier nations to share COVID-19 vaccines with poorer countries
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 01/18/2021 - 09:28 PM
Health care workers wait in line outside General Hospital to receive the Pfizer COVID-19, on the first day of coronavirus…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Mexico Temporarily Suspends Pfizer Vaccine Purchases to Help Supply Doses to Poor Countries
Mexico to receive 200,000 of Pfizer vaccine doses before temporarily suspending shipments  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/19/2021 - 05:56 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

Europe

Meghan Seeks Court Ruling over 'Serious Breach' of Privacy

A view of the Royal Courts Of Justice, in London, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex will ask a High Court…
Europe

Serbia Becomes First European Country to Use Chinese COVID Vaccine for Mass Rollout

A medical worker poses with a vial of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Serbia is the…
Europe

Museum of London Acquires Mini Blimp Depicting Trump as Diapered Baby

A six-meter high cartoon baby blimp of U.S. President Donald Trump is flown as a protest against his visit, in Parliament Square backdropped by the scaffolded Houses of Parliament and Big Ben in London, England, July 13, 2018. Trump is making his first trip to Britain as president after a tense summit with NATO leaders in Brussels and on the heels of ruptures in British Prime Minister Theresa May's government because of the crisis over Britain's exit from the European Union. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Europe

Turkey Hits Twitter, Pinterest with Advertising Bans

Photo by: zz/STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 1/12/21 Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts linked to QAnon. STAR MAX File Photo: 1/12/21…
Europe

Russian Court Orders Putin Critic Navalny Held for 30 Days

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is escorted by police officers after a court hearing, in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia Jan. 18, 2021.