Europe

Sicily Offers 422 Migrants Safe Port Before Storm

By Agence France-Presse
February 07, 2021 04:21 PM
FILE - Migrants on board the Ocean Viking rescue ship, operated by charity group SOS Mediterranee, arrive in the harbor of Porto Empedocle on the island of Sicily, July 06, 2020.
FILE - Migrants on board the Ocean Viking rescue ship, operated by charity group SOS Mediterranee, arrive in the harbor of Porto Empedocle on the island of Sicily, July 06, 2020.

MARSEILLE, FRANCE - A vessel carrying 422 migrants rescued off the coast of Libya has been given permission to dock in Italy after issuing an urgent appeal for shelter from a looming storm, its operator said Sunday.

The SOS Mediterranee group, which operates the Ocean Viking rescue ship, said it had received the green light to bring the migrants ashore in the Sicilian port of Augusta after several earlier appeals went unheeded.

It said it expected the vessel to arrive in Sicily on Sunday evening.

The French-based group said its passengers included babies, children, pregnant women and unaccompanied minors.

"They must urgently be disembarked in a safe port," Luisa Albera, the head of the group's rescue operations, had earlier urged, warning that weather conditions in the central Mediterranean were deteriorating.

She described the health of several of the migrants as fragile.

Eight tested positive for COVID-19 and were isolating aboard the ship, she added.

Libya has become a key jumping off point for irregular migration to Europe in the chaotic years since the 2011 overthrow and killing of dictator Moammar Gadhafi in a NATO-backed uprising.

While many migrants have drowned in rubber dinghies and rickety fishing boats, thousands have been intercepted by the Libyan coast guard and returned to Libya, with the support of Italy and the EU.

NGOs have criticized those returns, arguing that Libya is not safe for the migrants.  

Since the Ocean Viking returned to sea on January 11 after being blocked in Italy for five months it has picked up a total of 798 people.

On Jan. 21-22, it rescued 374 people at sea off Libya and took them to Augusta.

Of 424 people who boarded the Ocean Viking on Thursday and Friday, a pregnant woman and her partner were flown by helicopter to nearby Malta.

More than 1,200 migrants and asylum-seekers died while crossing the Mediterranean in 2020, according to the International Organization for Migration.
 

AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse

Latest News

Europe

Sicily Offers 422 Migrants Safe Port Before Storm

FILE - Migrants on board the Ocean Viking rescue ship, operated by charity group SOS Mediterranee, arrive in the harbor of Porto Empedocle on the island of Sicily, July 06, 2020.
Europe

German Firm to Remove Dangerous Material From Beirut Port

Damaged cars remain at the site of the Aug. 4 deadly blast in the port of Beirut that killed scores and wounded thousands, in…
Europe

Top EU Diplomat Accused of Falling Into Russian Propaganda Trap

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell attend a news conference…
Economy & Business

Britain Awaits Word From Biden Team on Trade Talks

Karen Pierce listens to questions from the media in New York on Friday, February 7, 2020. Britain has appointed Pierce as the…
Europe

German Prosecutors Charge Secretary to Nazi Camp Commandant

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 21, 2020 a woman is seen next to a gas chamber at the museum of the former Nazi Death…