Soccer Star Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for COVID-19

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Portuguese soccer federation.



The federation says Ronaldo, currently playing for the Portuguese national team in Nations League play, has shown no symptoms and is expected to self-quarantine.



Ronaldo, who last played Sunday in a 0-0 draw against France, will not play in Wednesday’s match against Sweden in Lisbon.

His positive result led to testing for the entire Portuguese team, the federation said, adding that no one else has tested positive.



Portugal was expected to hold a normal practice Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s match.



Portugal was tied with France atop Group 3 after three matches.

