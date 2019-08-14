Europe

Soccer Star Sala Exposed to Harmful Carbon Monoxide in Plane

By Associated Press
August 14, 2019 10:14 AM
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock, left, comforts Emiliano Sala's father, Horacio Sala at the cemetery in Santa Fe, Argentina, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. The Argentina-born forward died in an airplane crash in the English Channel last month when…
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock, left, comforts Emiliano Sala's father, Horacio Sala at the cemetery in Santa Fe, Argentina, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. The Argentina-born forward died in an airplane crash in the English Channel last month when…

LONDON - British investigators say Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala and his pilot were exposed to dangerous levels of carbon monoxide before their small plane crashed in the English Channel, killing them both.

A single-engine Piper Malibu aircraft carrying Sala and pilot David Ibbotson crashed in the Channel on Jan. 21.Sala was traveling from France to join his new team, Cardiff City in Wales.

His body was recovered from the wreckage two weeks later. Ibbotson's body has not been found.

The Air Accident Investigations Branch said Wednesday that toxicology tests found “a high saturation level of COHb (the combination product of carbon monoxide and hemoglobin)” in Sala's blood.
 
It said the level was 58%, above the 50% level "generally considered to be potentially fatal" in a healthy individual.

Related Stories

Former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner addresses the audience during a meeting of his Independent Liberal Party in Marabella, South Trinidad, June 3, 2015.
Arts & Culture
Ex-Caribbean Soccer Official Hit with $79 Million Judgment
A former Caribbean soccer official has been ordered to pay a $79 million penalty stemming from the FIFA bribery scandal
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 10, 2019
An amateur match outside the Arab World Institute in Paris. ( L. Bryant/VOA)
Arts & Culture
Paris Exhibit Takes Long View of Soccer and a Post-Colonial, Multi-Cultural Society 
Ahead of AFCON final, show at the Arab World Institute explores soccer's historical, political and cultural dimensions in Africa and the Middle East 
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Bryant
July 18, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press