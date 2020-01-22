Europe

Sources: EU Nations Can Restrict High-Risk Vendors Under New 5G Guidelines

By Reuters
January 22, 2020 01:33 PM
A 5G logo is displayed at the Huawei campus in Shenzhen city, China, March 6, 2019. Australia’s ban on Huawei’s involvement in its 5G networks and its crackdown on foreign covert interference are testing Beijing’s efforts to project its power overseas.
FILE - A 5G logo is displayed at the Huawei campus in Shenzhen city, China, March 6, 2019.

BRUSSELS - EU countries can restrict or exclude high-risk 5G providers from core parts of their telecoms network infrastructure under new guidelines to be issued by the European Commission next week, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The non-binding recommendations are part of a set of measures aimed at addressing cybersecurity risks at national and bloc-wide level, in particular concerns related to world No. 1 player Huawei Technologies.

The guidelines do not identify any particular country or company, the people said.

"Stricter security measures will apply for high-risk vendors for sensitive parts of the network or the core infrastructure," one of the people said.
EU digital economy chief Margrethe Vestager is expected to announce the recommendations on Jan. 29.

Other measures include urging EU countries to audit or even issue certificates for high-risk suppliers.

EU governments will also be advised to diversify their suppliers and not depend on one company and to use technical and non-technical factors to assess them.

Europe is under pressure from the United States to ban Huawei equipment on concerns that its gear could be used by China for spying. Huawei, which competes with Finland's Nokia and Sweden's Ericsson has denied the
allegations.

Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters
