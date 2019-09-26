Europe

Spain Charges Catalan Separatists Suspected of Planning Violent Attacks

By AFP
September 26, 2019 09:08 PM
People hold a banner reading "release the prisoners" as they walk towards the Catalonia¥s Police Headquarters, in Barcelona on September 26, 2019 during a demonstration to protest against the detention of seven radical militants for alleged belonging to a terrorist organization.
People hold a banner reading "release the prisoners" as they walk towards police headquarters in Barcelona on Sept. 26, 2019, during a protest against the detention of seven alleged radical militants.

MADRID - Seven Catalan separatists arrested on suspicion of planning violent attacks have been charged with belonging to a "terrorist organisation" and remanded in custody, Spanish judicial authorities said on Thursday.

The seven were among nine people detained on Monday on accusations they were planning attacks with possible explosives. The other two were released.

A judge in Madrid ruled that there was evidence suggesting the seven were members of an organization intending to achieve Catalan independence "by any means including violence,” a court statement said.

No details of the accused were given.

The seven suspects have also been charged with making and possessing explosives.

The arrests come just weeks before the second anniversary of the banned Catalan independence referendum which triggered one of Spain's biggest political crises.

Several hundred people demonstrated outside the Catalan parliament in Barcelona and then the city's police headquarters shouting "freedom for political prisoners.”

The parliament earlier Thursday approved a resolution calling for the "withdrawal from Catalan territory of the civil guard police,” described as a "type of political police.”

A verdict is due next month in the trial of 12 separatist leaders for their roles in the attempted secession in 2017.

Sentencing the separatist leaders could provoke strong protests in Spain's northeastern region.

Alleged violence in 2017 was a key focus of the trial, in which the separatist leaders defended the peaceful nature of their movement.  

Related Stories

FILE - Jailed Catalan politicians Jordi Sanchez, Josep Rull and Jordi Turull attend the first session of parliament following a general election in Madrid, Spain, May 21, 2019.
Europe
Catalan Separatists to Back Sanchez Despite Prospect of Harsh Jail Terms
Socialist prime minister denies talks with Catalan leaders whose votes could give him a second term
Default Author Profile
By Martin Arostegui
Mon, 06/17/2019 - 15:55
Fired Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras, right, arrives at the national court in Madrid, Nov. 2, 2017.
Europe
Trial of Spain's Catalan Separatists Comes to a Close
Twelve politicians and activists charged for leading northwest region's failed 2017 independence bid, including former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Wed, 06/12/2019 - 05:45
Catalan pro-independence demonstrators hold separatist flags in Madrid, Spain, March 16, 2019. Demonstrators made their way to Spain's capital to show support for former regional politicians whom they consider to be political prisoners.
Europe
Thousands of Catalan Separatist Supporters Protest in Madrid
Thousands of supporters of Catalan independence marched through central Madrid on Saturday to protest the trial of 12 separatist leaders who face years in prison for their role in organizing a failed independence bid from Spain in 2017.Demonstrators, many who made the journey from the northwestern Catalonia region for the protest, waved Catalan flags and carried signs reading "Self-determination is not a crime."Protest organizers&nbsp…
Default Author Profile
Written By
AFP