Europe

Spain Expropriates Franco’s Summer Palace

By Graham Keeley
December 10, 2020 10:10 AM
General view of Pazo de Meiras, former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's summer palace, which is being handed over by Franco's heirs to the Spanish state in Sada, northwestern Spain, Dec. 10, 2020.
General view of Pazo de Meiras, former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's summer palace, which is being handed over by Franco's heirs to the Spanish state in Sada, northwestern Spain, Dec. 10, 2020.

MADRID - A palace where Spain’s longtime ruler, the late General Francisco Franco, spent his summers was like an Aladdin's Cave full of treasures.

Pazo de Meiras, a 16-acre property in Galicia, northwestern Spain, housed two 12th century sculptures of the prophets Isaac and Abraham, paintings by Spanish masters such as Zuloaga, royal tapestries and valuable glassware among hundreds of items which the general's heirs enjoyed after he died in 1975.

All this came to an abrupt end on Thursday after the Franco family were ordered by a court to hand over the keys to the property to the Spanish state.

It was the end – for now – of a long legal battle between Spain's left-wing government who have fought to reclaim the historic mansion for the national heritage and the late leader's descendants who claim it is their property.

Pazo de Meiras symbolizes a victory for Spain's Socialist government which since coming to power in 2018, has made it a priority to rid the country of the vestiges of Franco’s decades-long rule – a time that many on the left remember as a period of repression.  

FILE - A woman holds up her left fist beside to a Spanish Republican flag during a tribute 46 unidentified people killed during the Spanish Civil War, at San Jose cemetery, Pamplona, northern Spain, April 1, 2019.
Law Giving Redress to Franco Regime Victims Divides Spain
Spain's Socialist government passed a law aimed at redressing victims who suffered during General Francisco Franco's hardline rule, but opponents say it is an attack on liberty

A court ordered the late leader’s descendants to vacate the property but before they left Judge Marta Canales asked for an inventory of all valuable items to be made to insure none were pilfered.

Some 637 items listed in the 1,000-page document revealed the opulent life enjoyed by General Franco and his family.

The most important works are the sculptures of Isaac and Abraham which formed part of the Portico of Gloria in the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela, until they became the property of the Francos in the 1950s.

Other items found in the chapel included a bull from Pope Clement VIII dating from the 16th century and royal tapestries.

The library includes 13,000 books, some owned by Franco and his family, others which were the property of Emilia Pardo Bazan, a writer, who was the original owner of the mansion.

Some personal items have come to light including the playhouse of Franco's daughter Carmen Polo, with its own granary and well, all built to scale.

Symbolic handover

As she prepared to receive the keys to the property, Carmen Calvo, Spain's deputy prime minister, said: “I wanted to dedicate this to the thousands and thousands of men and women from Galicia and the rest of Spain who have tried to make this a place for the heritage of all.”

People demonstrate outside Pazo de Meiras, former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's summer palace, which is being handed over by Franco's heirs to the Spanish state in Sada, northwestern Spain, Dec. 10, 2020.
People demonstrate outside Pazo de Meiras, former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's summer palace, which is being handed over by Franco's heirs to the Spanish state in Sada, northwestern Spain, Dec. 10, 2020.

One of these is Carlos Babio, who has campaigned for years to reclaim the Pazo de Meiras for the Spanish people.

“Today is a historic day after years of fighting for this moment,” he told VOA.

“However, this has been a strange battle as we have had to fight for 40 years in a democracy to get rid of the family of a dead dictator. Yet the property should have been ours from the start.”

Last month, a court in the city of A Coruña in Galicia ordered the Franco family to turn it over to state ownership, upholding a Spanish government complaint filed last year claiming the 1941 sale to Franco was “fraudulent.”

Franco's family has claimed the property, which was built between 1893 and 1907, was their own property.

The estate was acquired by a Francoist organization at the end of the 1936-1939 civil war and they later signed it over to the victorious leader.

The court challenged the 1938 donation and subsequent sale in 1941, ruling it “null” and “void”, since it was transferred to “the head of the state and not to Francisco Franco personally”.

It also found that the sale was little more than a “pretense” because Franco did not pay anything for the property.

The court ordered the Franco family to “immediately hand over the property without being compensated for the expenses they claim to have incurred for its maintenance”.

“On accepting that the country estate belongs to the state, the judge also declared null and void the transfer of the property to Franco's heirs”, after the General's death in 1975, a court statement said.

In 2018, Galicia's regional government declared the country property to be of “historic and cultural value”, ordering the Franco family to open it up to the public.

People carry wreath of flowers at Mingorrubio's cemetery, on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Oct. 24, 2019. Forty-four years after his death, the remains of Spanish dictator Gen. Francisco were exhumed from his resting place and taken to a small family crypt.
Spain Exhumes Late Dictator Gen. Franco's Remains
Franco’s government-ordered reburial in a small family crypt was in response to decades-long demands of many who considered the pompous mausoleum in which he was originally laid to rest an affront to the tens of thousands who died in Spain's Civil War

Benito Portela, Sada's mayor, believes the building should be turned into a center for the recovery of historical memory about the Franco era.

Fight not over 

However, Francis Franco, one of the late general's six grandchildren, insisted the family would appeal against the court ruling.

“This has all been a circus. We can get no justice from this Socialist communist government. Whatever we do they get the courts to rule against us. It is rigged,” he told VOA.

Police were stationed outside the mansion last month amid reports that the Franco family were planning to strip the property of its contents and had hired 50 trucks to clear the mansion.

The family had previously tried to sell the mansion, putting it on the market with a price tag of $9.68 million.

Related Stories

FILE - A woman holds up her left fist beside to a Spanish Republican flag during a tribute 46 unidentified people killed during the Spanish Civil War, at San Jose cemetery, Pamplona, northern Spain, April 1, 2019.
Europe
Law Giving Redress to Franco Regime Victims Divides Spain
Spain's Socialist government passed a law aimed at redressing victims who suffered during General Francisco Franco's hardline rule, but opponents say it is an attack on liberty
Default Author Profile
By Graham Keeley
Wed, 09/16/2020 - 09:29 AM
FILE - A man holds a cloth with a depiction of the late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, during the reinterment of his remains, outside Mingorrubio's cemetery, on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Oct. 24, 2019.
Europe
Spanish Government to Ban Glorification of Franco Dictatorship
Franco, who ruled Spain from 1939 until his death in 1975, ordered the execution or imprisonment of tens of thousands of his enemies; yet the country is still divided over his legacy
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 02/10/2020 - 09:36 AM
A monk walks in front of The Valley of the Fallen mausoleum near El Escorial, outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019…
Europe
With Little Fanfare and No Franco, Spain's Valley of the Fallen Reopens
Within hours of the site reopening, without fanfare or queues, red and yellow roses — the colors of the Spanish flag — appeared, strewn sparsely over the stone
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 10/29/2019 - 08:30 PM
Franco Exhumation Inflames Spain’s Political Tensions
00:03:04
Europe
Franco Exhumation Inflames Spain's Political Tensions
Critics accuse the government of 'electioneering' by having pushed the exhumation of the late dictator
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Fri, 10/25/2019 - 02:15 PM
Default Author Profile
By
Graham Keeley

Latest News

Economy & Business

European Markets Make Gains Despite Political Upheaval, Pandemic

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt
Europe

EU Trade Talks Face 'Moment of Finality' on Weekend, UK Says

A worker raises the Union Flag prior a meeting between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime…
Europe

Royal Air Force Releases Video of 4,200-Square Kilometer Iceberg

Satellite image of the A-68A iceberg near South Georgia island in the South Atlantic
COVID-19 Pandemic

'A New Beginning': Relief, Hope as UK Begins Mass COVID Vaccinations

Care home worker Pillay Jagambrun, 61, receives the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in The Vaccination Hub at Croydon.
Europe

Britain, EU Down to Wire on Trade Deal

An aerial view shows Lines of new Honda cars parked up at the Royal Portbury Dock in Avonmouth, near Bristol in south-west…