Europe

Spain Has Permits to Build Giant Telescope Blocked in Hawaii

By Associated Press
November 20, 2019 12:42 PM
FILE - In this July 15, 2019 file photo, demonstrators block a road at the base of Hawaii's tallest mountain, in Mauna Kea,…
Demonstrators block a road at the base of Hawaii's tallest mountain, in Mauna Kea, to protest the construction of a giant telescope on land that some Native Hawaiians consider sacred. July 15, 2019.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - The director of a Spanish research center says a giant telescope, costing $1.4 billion, is one step nearer to being built on the Canary Islands in the event an international consortium gives up its plans to build it in Hawaii.
                   
Canary Islands Astrophysics Institute Director Rafael Rebolo has told The Associated Press that a building permit for the telescope has been granted by the town of Puntagorda on the island of La Palma.
                   
He said “there are no more building permits needed according to Spanish legislation.”
The international consortium backing the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope wants to build it atop Hawaii's tallest peak. But some native Hawaiians consider the Mauna Kea summit sacred and their protests have stopped construction from going ahead since mid-July.

Related Stories

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2015, file photo, telescopes are viewed on Mauna Kea, the proposed construction site for a new $1.4 billion telescope.
USA
2 Arrested in Hawaii Near Giant Telescope Protest Site
Police on Hawaii's Big Island have arrested two people as crews demolished a small house built by demonstrators near the place where they are blocking construction of a giant telescope
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 09/06/2019 - 18:06
FILE - This 2011 artist rendering provided by Thirty Meter Telescope, shows the Thirty Meter Telescope.
Science & Health
Hawaii Board Delays Decision on Giant Telescope
A key decision on whether to place a $1.4 billion telescope in Hawaii to further astronomy research has been delayed, leaving open the possibility the project may be moved to Spain, a panel said Friday. The board of governors for the project dubbed the Thirty Meter Telescope International Observatory still wants to build the telescope on its preferred site of Mauna Kea, a mountain in Hawaii. But an alternative location in Spain's Canary Islands remains under…
FILE - Moon shines over Chilean radio antennas that link as a single giant telescope, much like components of planned project in Mauana Kea, on Hawaii's Big Island.
USA
Protesters Arrested Blocking Road to Giant Telescope Site
Scientists hoping to see 13 billion light years away, giving them a look into the early years of the universe, are facing opposition from Native Hawaiian groups who say the construction site of a new telescope is on sacred land. Police arrested 12 protesters Thursday when they tried to block the road leading to the summit of Mauana Kea on Hawaii's Big Island. Officers with the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources arrested 11 protesters at the construction…
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press