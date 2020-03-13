Europe

Spain Looks at Italy For Clues on Dealing With New Coronavirus

By Associated Press
March 13, 2020 12:57 PM
A man is pushed in the wheelchair while wearing protective masks near Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain,…
A man is pushed in the wheelchair while wearing protective masks near Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, March 13, 2020.

MADRID - Over 60,000 people have been confined to four towns in Spain's first mandatory lockdown as infections for the new coronavirus increase sharply, putting a strain on health services and pressure on the government for more action.
    
The situation in and around the Spanish capital, Madrid, with nearly 2,000 positive cases of the new virus and hospitals rapidly filling up, is a source of particular concern for authorities, as Spain follows hot on the heels of Italy in the coronavirus pandemic.
    
The country had more than 3,800 cases by Friday morning and at least 84 deaths.
    
The government has closed museums and sports centers, sent home nearly 10 million students and has asked people to work remotely, while limiting crowds at public events in high risk areas in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.
    
But questions are being asked about whether the measures are enough in the light of the experience in Italy, where authorities have acknowledged that escalating restrictions have been unable to contain the virus.
    
The Madrid vice president said Friday that the region is in dire need of medical supplies, despite announcing an unprecedented plan to reshuffle the region's health system that included pooling intensive care units from both public and private hospitals, and even considering creating additional hospital rooms in hotels. At least two hotel chains have offered their premises.

Related Stories

Journalists gather outside the private health center where the first Argentine infected with the new Coronavirus, COVID-19, is…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Argentina Reports 1st Coronavirus Case, Spain Its 1st Death
WHO urges people not to hoard supplies that health care workers need
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 18:47
Check-in counters of Japanese airlines are deserted at Gimpo Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Airports Turn Into Ghost Towns Amid Coronavirus Fears
Some analysts say the impact on airlines may become as bad as it was after 9/11
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 10:29
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., walk together
Coronavirus Outbreak
Pelosi, White House Near Agreement on Coronavirus Aid Bill
Final details are being worked out, but top House Democrat, who held daylong talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, expected an announcement Friday
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 09:28
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Spain Looks at Italy For Clues on Dealing With New Coronavirus

A man is pushed in the wheelchair while wearing protective masks near Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Anxiety in Turkey Leads to Empty Store Shelves

People wear protective face masks due to coronavirus concerns in Istanbul, Turkey, March 13, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Reactions Mixed as France Takes Tough New Coronavirus Measures

A man wearing a protective face mask walks past an announcement for travelers to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus, at Montparnasse train station in Paris, France, March 13, 2020.
Europe

EU Seeks Unified Action Against Virus as Case Count Mounts

A man wears a protective mask as he waits to check into a flight to the United States in the main terminal of Brussels…
Europe

Greece's First Female President is Sworn In

Newly elected Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou takes an oath during the swearing in ceremony at the Greek Parliament in…

Latest news