Europe

Spain Names Economics, Trade Expert as New Foreign Minister

By Associated Press
January 10, 2020 09:09 AM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 23, 2019, Arancha Gonzalez, Executive Director of the International Trade Centre,…
Arancha Gonzalez Laya

MADRID - Arancha Gonzalez Laya, a lawyer with a track record in international relations, economics and trade, will be Spain's new foreign minister, the country's new coalition government said Friday.
    
Gonzalez Laya, currently a U.N. Assistant Secretary General and Executive Director of the International Trade Centre, is the latest minister to be named to the new government of Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez.
    
Sanchez was chosen by Parliament as prime minister on Tuesday, ending a period in which he led a caretaker Socialist government following two inconclusive elections last year. His partnership with the left-wing United We Can party is Spain's first coalition since the restoration of democracy in 1978.
    
Sanchez clinched the prime minister's position by a simple majority of two votes after 18 abstentions, which has raised doubts as to how long the government will last.
    
His cabinet is expected to be sworn in and hold its first meeting early next week.
    
The cabinet will have four deputy prime ministers, including Nadia Calvino, who stays in charge of the economy portfolio.

Related Stories

Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during the investiture debate at the Parliament in Madrid, Jan. 5, 2020.
Europe
Spain's Sanchez Loses First Bid to Be Confirmed as PM, Aims for Tuesday Vote
Spain's Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez fails in a first attempt to get parliament's backing to form a government, leaving him two days to secure support to end an eight-month political gridlock
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 01/05/2020 - 08:02
FILE - Jailed Catalan politician Oriol Junqueras leaves after getting his parliamentary credentials at Spanish Parliament, in Madrid, Spain, May 20, 2019.
Europe
Spain Court Refuses to Recognize Catalan Separatist as MEP
the court said it would not authorize his temporary release from prison to collect his European parliamentary credentials, thereby rejecting a December ruling by the European Court of Justice
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Thu, 01/09/2020 - 11:58
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

N. Ireland Parties Mull Deal to Restore Collapsed Government

FILE - A car passes a Brexit sign on the old Belfast to Dublin road, close to the Irish border in Newry, Northern Ireland, Oct. 16, 2019.
Europe

Spain Names Economics, Trade Expert as New Foreign Minister

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 23, 2019, Arancha Gonzalez, Executive Director of the International Trade Centre,…
Europe

Eastern Forces Reject Call for Cease-Fire in Libya    

FILE PHOTO: Khalifa Haftar, the military commander who dominates eastern Libya, arrives to attend an international conference…
Europe

French Back in Streets as Pension Strikes Show No Sign of Ending 

A metro driver collects donations supporting the public transport strike. (Lisa Bryant/VOA)
Europe

Germany's Merkel Heads to Moscow Amid Heightened Global Tensions

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reads documents after she arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 8, 2020.

Latest news