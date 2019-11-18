Europe

Spain Orders Extradition of Venezuela's Ex-Intelligence Chief to US

By Reuters
November 18, 2019 04:29 PM
Former Venezuelan intelligence chief Hugo Carvajal stands during his extradition hearing to U.S. at the High Court in Madrid,…
FILE - Former Venezuelan intelligence chief Hugo Carvajal stands during his extradition hearing to the U.S. at the High Court in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 12, 2019.

MADRID - Spain's High Court on Monday ordered the extradition of Venezuela's former military intelligence chief to the United States, reversing an earlier decision to refuse the request.

Hugo Carvajal, an ally of Venezuela's late Socialist leader Hugo Chavez, is wanted by U.S. authorities on allegations of drug trafficking. He has previously denied accusations that he collaborated with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia to help smuggle cocaine into the United States.

The High Court said in a written ruling there was "sufficient evidence to justify the extradition".

It said there was "continued and organized conduct in relation to drug trafficking carried out during 20 years that... constitutes the crime of belonging to a criminal organization and collaboration with a terrorist organization."

Carvajal was arrested in Spain at the request of U.S. authorities in April, but freed in September after the High Court initially rejected the U.S. extradition request.

Spanish media reported last week that Carvajal had gone missing, and police confirmed that they were searching for him, without commenting on why or for how long.

His lawyer, Maria Dolores de Arguelles, told Reuters on Monday she had "no idea" where he was, but said she planned to use all legal means to fight the extradition.

 

Related Stories

Former Venezuelan intelligence chief Hugo Carvajal stands during his extradition hearing to U.S. at the High Court in Madrid,…
The Americas
Spain Seeks Former Venezuelan Spy Chief
Spanish police chiefs confirmed Wednesday they're hunting for Venezuela's former military intelligence chief Hugo Carvajal, who absconded this week shortly after a Spanish court approved a US- extradition request on drug trafficking charges
Default Author Profile
By Jamie Dettmer
Wed, 11/13/2019 - 15:44
FILE - Former Venezuelan military spy chief, retired Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal, walks out of prison in Estremera, outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Sept. 15, 2019.
Europe
Spain Says ex-Venezuelan Spy Chief Wanted by US is Missing
Police told The Associated Press that its officers have been unable to find Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 11/13/2019 - 08:16
Retired Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal speaks during an extradition hearing at the National Court in Madrid, Spain, Thursday Sept. 12, 2019. Venezuela's former military spy chief has told a Spanish court that he won’t waive extradition to the U.S. to face…
The Americas
Spain at Odds With US on Venezuela’s Former Spy Chief
Spanish interests in Venezuela frustrate US attempts to prosecute former Venezuelan spy chief
Default Author Profile
By Martin Arostegui
Mon, 10/14/2019 - 09:10
Former Venezuelan military spy chief, retired Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal walks out of prison in Estremera, outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Sept. 15, 2019.
The Americas
Spain Rejects US Extradition Request for Ex-Venezuelan Spy Chief
Hugo Carvajal wanted in US on drug charges; Spain says request was political
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 09/17/2019 - 22:17
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters