Europe

Spain Pardons Catalan Separatist Leaders

By VOA News
Updated June 22, 2021 10:50 AM
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a statement as he announces pardons for jailed Catalan separatist leaders, at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, June 22, 2021.
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a statement as he announces pardons for jailed Catalan separatist leaders, at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, June 22, 2021.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has pardoned nine jailed leaders of the Catalonia region’s 2017 move for independence.

Sanchez announced the pardons Tuesday in a televised address after telling a group of civil society leaders in Barcelona that his Cabinet would approve them.

“It is the best decision for Catalonia and the best decision for Spain,” Sánchez said. “We hope to open a new era of dialogue and build new bridges.” 

The leaders, who are still prohibited from holding public office, should be released from prison after the pardons have been published in the government’s official journal.

Opposition parties have said they would challenge the pardons in court. Opinion polls showed a slim majority of the public opposed the pardons. 

Spain’s Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan leaders to jail in 2019 for sedition and other offenses, with the sentences ranging from nine to 13 years.

Leader Raul Romeva, who as the region’s foreign affairs chief was sentenced to 12 years for his involvement in Catalonia’s failed independence bid, said Tuesday that Catalonia would continue its fight for self-determination.

“By pardoning nine people, they will not hide the repression they continue exercising against hundreds of separatists. We won't give up the fight: amnesty and self-determination!,” Romeva tweeted.

The government in Madrid had banned Catalonia from holding its independence referendum, but the leaders went ahead with the vote anyway. The pro-independence side scored an overwhelming victory. The poll was boycotted by most unionists.

Sanchez said in his address Monday that for the two sides to move forward, “someone must make the first step.”

The current regional leader in Catalonia, Pere Aragones, welcomed the pardons as an initial move but said he would push for amnesty and a new, authorized independence referendum.

The pardons do not affect the status of former regional leader Carles Puigdemont, who fled to Belgium shortly after the 2017 referendum and was not among those convicted.

 

Related Stories

Anti-monarchy demonstrators burn pictures of the Spanish king during a protest against the visit of King Felipe VI of Spain to Catalonia, in Barcelona, June 15, 2021.
Europe
Spain's Leaders to Pardon Catalan Separatists, Despite Protests
Analysts say a decision to forgive convicted Catalonia independence leaders could be a costly one for the country's leftist government
Graham Keeley 
By Graham Keeley 
Wed, 06/16/2021 - 02:03 PM
Map of Catalan Spain
Europe
Spain's Right Rallies Against Plan to Pardon Catalan Separatists
Mass protest will up pressure on prime minister
AFP logo
By AFP
Sun, 06/13/2021 - 02:32 AM
After Setback, Spain's Catalan Separatists Look for Way Forward
00:02:48
Europe
After Setback, Spain's Catalan Separatists Look for Way Forward
Deeply divided European Parliament clears way for exiled separatist leader Carles Puigdemont to be extradited to Spain to face trial for sedition
Alfonso Beato
By Alfonso Beato
Thu, 03/11/2021 - 01:49 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Turkey Under Pressure Over Military Presence in Libya

FILE - Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, center, and other top Turkish military commanders, rear, greet Libyan commanders, in Tripoli, Libya, Dec. 26, 2020.
Europe

Spain Pardons Catalan Separatist Leaders

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a statement as he announces pardons for jailed Catalan separatist leaders, at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, June 22, 2021.
Europe

Hitler’s 'War of Annihilation' Caught Stalin by Surprise

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, left, and the Cabinet stand during a minute of silence at a start of the Cabinet meeting…
Europe

Blinken Heads to Europe for Libya Conference

FILE - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken boards his plane prior to departing from Cornwall Airport, Newquay, England.
Europe

Key Dates in Catalonia's Independence Bid

Catalonia's former regional president Carles Puigdemont, center, holds a banner with others during a protest in front of the…