Europe

Spain Rescues Almost 200 Migrants in the Mediterranean

By Reuters
September 2, 2019 09:47 PM
Migrants, intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, disembark from a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, southern Spain, Sept. 2, 2019.
Migrants, intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, disembark from a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, southern Spain, Sept. 2, 2019.

MALAGA - Almost 200 people were rescued attempting to make the dangerous crossing from North Africa to Spain on Monday, the coastguard said.

The rescues come amid a debate in Spain over the role that charity boats should play in assisting government efforts after a Spanish non-governmental organization ship was at the center of a standoff with European states last month.

In the Strait of Gibraltar, 73 people were rescued from three boats, among them 10 minors, Spanish rescue services said.

A member of Spanish Red Cross carries a migrant child, intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, southern Spain, Sept. 2, 2019.

Another 110 people were rescued from five boats in the Alboran Sea, the majority of whom will be taken to the port of Malaga.

Arrivals to Spain so far this year by mid-August were a little over 18,000, Interior Ministry data shows, a 39% reduction on the same period last year.

United Nations data show irregular sea arrivals from the Middle East and North Africa to European Union dropped from over 1 million in 2015 to some 141,500 people last year while nearly 15,000 people are estimated to have died or gone missing in the perilous sea voyage.

Related Stories

The migrants say they fled war, violence and abject poverty and risked their lives for the chance at a better life in Europe, before being captured and held in Tripoli. Photographed and transmitted to VOA July 7, 2019, in Tripoli, Libya.
Europe
Hundreds of Migrants Arrived on Greek Island in One Afternoon
Greek authorities and aid groups say hundreds of people arrived on the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos in more than a dozen boats in one afternoon, a significant increase in the numbers of refugees and migrants heading to Greek islands
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Fri, 08/30/2019 - 11:58
FILE - This handout photograph taken and released by the French Marine Nationale on Aug. 5, 2019, shows migrants sitting in an inflatable dinghy rescued by French coast guards while trying to cross the Channel between France and Britain.
Europe
Over 200 Migrants Rescued in Med This Week
An Italian charity ship rescued around 100 migrants in the Mediterranean on Wednesday, bringing the total number of migrants saved to over 200 this week
Default Author Profile
By AFP
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 09:32
In this photo taken on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 a man cries as he hugs a crew member after disembarking from the Open Arms rescue ship on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, southern Italy. An Italian prosecutor ordered the seizure of a rescue ship and…
Europe
Italy Bans German Rescue Ship With 100 Migrants
Italy's hard-line interior minister, Matteo Salvini, has banned a German humanitarian ship carrying migrants rescued off Libya from entering Italian territorial waters
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Tue, 08/27/2019 - 08:50
Migrants celebrate aboard the Ocean Viking rescue ship, jointly operated by French NGOs SOS Mediterranee and Medecins sans Frontieres (Doctors without Borders), Aug. 23, 2019, as six EU countries agreed to take them in after 14 days stranded at sea.
Europe
EU Nations Taking In Migrants Stranded on Rescue Ship
Ocean Viking vessel gets permission to dock in Malta after six countries offer to absorb the 356 migrants on board
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Fri, 08/23/2019 - 09:49
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters