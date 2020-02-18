Europe

Spain Searching For 143 Missing Migrants Near Canary Islands

By Associated Press
February 18, 2020 07:44 AM
A child stands on a rescue vessel as he arrives with a group of migrants rescued by Spanish maritime authorities at Motril port…
A child stands on a rescue vessel as he arrives with a group of migrants rescued by Spanish maritime authorities at Motril port in Granada, Spain, Feb. 11, 2020.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - Spain on Tuesday was searching for some 143 people missing on five migrant boats en route to the Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean, according to Spain's maritime rescue service.
    
A Civil Guard plane was searching for the boats near the islands of Lanzarote and Fuerteventura, off the northwest coast of Africa, the service said.
    
Authorities were alerted about the missing boats on Monday afternoon.
    
Helena Maleno, of the human rights group Walking Borders, told The Associated Press the migrants, including women and children, are believed to have departed from the northwest coast of Africa between Friday and Saturday.
    
Although the total number of sea crossings to Spain decreased by more than 50% in 2019, arrivals via the dangerous Atlantic route to the Canary Islands doubled. According to the International Organization for Migration at least 210 people died on that route last year.

Related Stories

A migrant holds a child during clashes with riot police as refugees and migrants demonstrate outside the Kara Tepe camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Feb. 3, 2020.
Europe
Amid Protests, Greece Suspends Migrants Detention Plan
The government says it wants to replace existing overcrowded camps with closed facilities and has already issued land appropriation orders
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 02/17/2020 - 07:14
Migrants are seen in a dinghy as they are rescued by Libyan coast guards in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya,…
Middle East
Coast Guard Catches and Returns 81 Migrants off Libyan Coast
The UN refugee agency reported last week that the total number of migrants intercepted by the Libyan coast guard in the past month rose 121% from the same period last year
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 02/11/2020 - 06:48
Opposition populist leader Matteo Salvini gestures during press conference at the Foreign Press association, in Rome, Thursday,…
Europe
Italian Far-Right Leader Matteo Salvini Could Face Trial for Detained Migrants
Italian Senate decided earlier this week to lift his immunity
Sabina Castelfranco
By Sabina Castelfranco
Thu, 02/13/2020 - 13:08
FILE - A police officer speaks to rescued migrants after they arrived on an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, Malta, Sept. 21, 2019.
Europe
Pope Trip to Malta in May to Spotlight Migrants' Plight
Malta has been at the center of several disputes with Italy and other European nations over which one should take migrants rescued in the Mediterranean by ships from non-governmental organizations (NGOs)
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 02/10/2020 - 07:12
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Spain Searching For 143 Missing Migrants Near Canary Islands

A child stands on a rescue vessel as he arrives with a group of migrants rescued by Spanish maritime authorities at Motril port…
Economy & Business

EU Approves Trade Deal With Vietnam

European Union and Vietnamese flags are seen at the signing ceremony of the of EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, June 30, 2019, in Hanoi.
Europe

UK PM's Adviser Quits After Backlash Over Contraception, IQ Comments

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves at the media as he leaves…
Europe

UK Grapples With Severe Floods; Storm Death Toll Rises to 3

A woman walks on a raised walkway over floodwater after the River Ouse burst its banks in York, northern England, on February…
Europe

'Landmark' Verdict Expected Tuesday in Turkish Human Rights Case

Protesters try to resist the advance of riot police in Gezi Park in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 15, 2013.

Latest news