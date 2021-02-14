Europe

Spain’s Catalonia Region Holding General Elections  

By VOA News
February 14, 2021 07:59 AM
A woman casts her ballot in a polling station at FC Barcelona's Auditorium, next to Camp Nou stadium, during regional elections…
A woman casts her ballot in a polling station at FC Barcelona's Auditorium, next to Camp Nou stadium, during regional elections in Catalonia, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 14, 2021.

Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia is voting Sunday to elect a new parliament and prime minister, with pro-independent parties aiming to retain control and the Socialist Party of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez hoping to take over leadership of the wealthy region for the first time in a decade. 

Salvador Illa, Spain’s health minister and in charge of the country’s coronavirus response until two weeks ago, leads the ticket of the Socialist Party. 

The pro-independence parties want not only to maintain their majority in parliament, but also to broaden their base by winning more than 50 percent of the popular vote for the first time.   

Opinion polls conducted before the Sunday’s election have predicted a tight race between the Socialists, which were slightly ahead, and the two leading pro-independence parties, the left-wing Republic Left of Catalonia (Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya) and the center-right Together for Catalonia (Junts per Catalunya). 

Political analysts have said that if separatists manage to hold on power, a new drive for independence seems very unlikely, as the movement is divided between moderate and conservative approaches and its top leaders are serving prison terms or have fled Spain after the short-lived 2017 declaration of independence.   

Polling stations will close at 8 p.m., local time, and the results are expected by midnight. 

 

 

Related Stories

Spain Struggles to Contain Third Coronavirus Wave
00:02:00
COVID-19 Pandemic
Spain Struggles to Contain Third Coronavirus Wave
 Vaccine delays and new virus strains threaten recovery
Default Author Profile
By Alfonso Beato
Wed, 01/27/2021 - 01:07 PM
A man wearing a Guy Fawkes mask holds an Estelada, a Catalan pro-independence flag, as he walks towards a protest against a separatism-related police operation, in Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 28, 2020. His signs oreads "Enough repression. Independence."
Europe
Spain Investigates Russian Links to Catalan Separatists
Spanish judge orders probe following report that Russian agents allegedly offered military assistance to separatists in bid to destabilize Spain, Europe
Default Author Profile
By Graham Keeley
Thu, 10/29/2020 - 02:50 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Spain’s Catalonia Region Holding General Elections  

A woman casts her ballot in a polling station at FC Barcelona's Auditorium, next to Camp Nou stadium, during regional elections…
Europe

Kosovo Holds Early Parliamentary Election for 120-Seat Legislative Body

An election worker brings food to a polling station in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Sunday, Feb. 14,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Report: British Scientists Developing Universal COVID Vaccine

Eva, dressed in a doctor costume, sits with her owner on a stage peppered with confetti during the annual dog Carnival parade…
Europe

Pandemic Tops Agenda as UK Hosts G-7 Leaders' Meet Next Week

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, visits a PPE…
Europe

Italy's Draghi Takes Office, Faces Daunting Challenges

Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Mario Draghi wearing face masks speak after the new cabinet ministers swearing-in ceremony, at the Quirinale Presidential Palace in Rome, Italy, Feb. 13, 2021.