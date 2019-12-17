Europe

Spain's Sanchez Promises Dialogue on Catalonia if Confirmed

By Reuters
December 17, 2019 12:27 PM
Spain's Prime Minister and Socialist Party leader Pedro Sanchez
FILE - Spain's Prime Minister and Socialist Party leader Pedro Sanchez gestures to supporters outside the party headquarters following the general election in Madrid, Nov.10, 2019.

MADRID - Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez agreed on Tuesday to meet with Catalonia's pro-independence regional head provided that the national parliament confirms him as premier — a vote in which separatists are likely to play a crucial role.

According his office, Sanchez told Catalan president Quim Torra in a telephone conversation that he would try to promote dialogue and reduce tension should he form a government after months of political stalemate and two inconclusive elections this year.

The overture marks the first time Sanchez and Torra have talked after the Socialist premier refused on various occasions in October to answer Torra's calls, saying that he had failed to condemn the at times violent separatist protests in Barcelona.

Protests erupted in October after Spain sentenced nine separatist leaders to long prison sentences for their role in a failed bid for independence in 2017.

The resumption of contacts comes at a time when Sanchez's political future appears to hinge on Catalan separatists.

His Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) has been negotiating with the pro-independence leftist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) — which is not Torra's party — to ask for its abstention vote in the confirmation ballot.

Left-wing ERC has conditioned its support in setting up a negotiation between the Spanish and Catalan government on the independence issue in the wealthy northeastern region.

So far no deal has been reached, but one of ERC's demands was for Sanchez to call Torra as a goodwill sign.

The Socialists have struck a coalition deal with left-wing Podemos. It favors dialogue with Catalonia and, unlike the Socialists, supports a referendum on independence.

But both parties combined have only 155 seats in the 350-seat house, giving ERC's 13 lawmakers a potential kingmaker role in unblocking the political stalemate.

Sanchez and Torra have not met since about a year ago and talks between both governments collapsed in February.

In his call, Sanchez said he would address the situation in Catalonia, where society is almost split in favor and against independence.

"The will...is to find a response to this political crisis," his office said in a statement.

Torra defended the right of self-determination and the freedom of the jailed leaders as the solutions needed.

Sanchez plans to talk this week with the leaders of Spain's 17 regions. After the potential investiture vote, he also seeks to hold bilateral meetings and then a summit with all of them, as well as to improve the regional financing system, his office said.
 

 

Related Stories

FILE - A supporter of Spain's far-right party Vox holds a Spanish flag during a campaign closing rally ahead of the general election, at Colon square in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 8, 2019.
Europe
Raising Profile, Spain's Far-right Vox Gets Seat on Parliament Oversight Body
Vox became third-largest party in fragmented parliament in the election, more than doubling its seats to 52 after campaigning on a platform of staunch nationalism and an anti-feminist and anti-immigrant stance
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 12/04/2019 - 00:47
Migrants, part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, rest after arriving on a rescue boat at the Port of Malaga, Spain.
Europe
Eight Migrants Die Trying to Reach Spain in 24 Hours
Survivors, including 10 women and a baby, were in a 'very poor state' and taken for medical treatment in northern Morocco
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Tue, 12/17/2019 - 08:38
Main candidates for Spanish general elections People's Party (PP) Pablo Casado, Spanish acting Prime Minister and Socialist…
Europe
Spain's Election Candidates Clash Over Catalonia in TV Debate
Sunday's parliamentary election will be the fourth in four years for Spain; new parties have emerged after the financial crisis, fragmenting the political landscape and making it much harder to form governments with stable majorities
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 11/04/2019 - 20:01
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters
Europe

Poland Could Exit EU Over Judicial Reform Clash, Says Top Polish Court

FILE - A demonstrator holds a copy of the Polish Constitution during a protest against judicial reforms, outside the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, July 3, 2018.
Europe

Spain's Sanchez Promises Dialogue on Catalonia if Confirmed

Spain's Prime Minister and Socialist Party leader Pedro Sanchez
Europe

Former Belarusian Police Officer Says He Was Involved in Killing of Lukashenko Critics

FILE - Belarusian police officers clash with protesters during an opposition rally in Minsk, Belarus, Sept. 16, 2008, marking the ninth anniversary of the disappearance of Belarusian politician Viktor Gonchar and businessman Anatoly Krasovsky.
Europe

State Department: Bill Noting Armenian Genocide Isn't Policy

FILE - U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus stands at the lectern during a press conference at the State Department, in Washington, June 10, 2019.
Europe

No School, No Trains, No Eiffel Tower: France on Strike

Commuters leave a train at the Montparnasse train station Tuesday Dec.17, 2019 in Paris on the 13th straight day of traffic…