Europe

Spaniards Protest Against Former King Amid Corruption Allegations

By VOA News
July 26, 2020 12:40 AM
Demonstrators holding a Republican flag march during a protest against Spanish Monarchy in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, July 25,…
Demonstrators holding Republican flags march during a protest against the Spanish monarchy in Madrid, Spain, July 25, 2020.

Spaniards demonstrated against the monarchy Saturday as allegations of corruption against former King Juan Carlos, King Felipe's father, continue to mount.

Wearing masks and observing social distancing to adhere to coronavirus restrictions, protesters in Madrid waved Republican flags.

"Now more than ever, amid a health crisis, a crisis of the system, we have a head of state who is stealing in front of our faces is even more outrageous than ever,” said Mar Hernandez, a teacher. “We had to come here to prove it."

Felipe had already renounced any inheritance from his father when the corruption allegations surfaced in mid-March. He has also ended Juan Carlos’ palace allowance.

“I think that corruption has to be something much more serious, we should all be here today in the first place, all representing our people saying how much more they will continue to steal, and nothing will happen,” said Raquel Boca, a retiree.

In June, Spain's Supreme Court initiated an investigation into the former king’s involvement in a high-speed rail contract with Saudi Arabia after Switzerland's La Tribune de Geneve newspaper reported Juan Carlos had received $100 million from the late Saudi king.

Juan Carlos has repeatedly declined to comment on the allegations. 

Related Stories

People gather outdoors at dusk on a viewpoint in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, July 25, 2020. Britain is advising people not to…
COVID-19 Pandemic
UK Quarantines Travelers From Spain in Sudden Blow to Europe's Revival
British Foreign Ministry also recommends against all but essential travel to mainland Spain, a move likely to prompt tour operators to cancel package holidays, trigger claims against insurers
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 07/25/2020 - 17:30
As COVID Infections Soar, Spain Reimposes Restrictions
00:01:34
COVID-19 Pandemic
As COVID Infections Soar, Spain Reimposes Restrictions
Spain bans large events and considers new lockdowns as cases rise threefold in July
Default Author Profile
By Alfonso Beato
Thu, 07/23/2020 - 15:32
A man wearing a protective mask walks past a closed flamenco bar, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Madrid,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Among COVID's Victims in Spain: Flamenco
Spain's famed flamenco halls are quiet and some are closing as the pandemic keeps the art's biggest supporters – tourists – away
Graham Keeley 
By Graham Keeley 
Thu, 07/23/2020 - 15:58
Tourists wearing face masks wait to cross a road in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, July 16, 2020. With Europe's summer…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Pays Tribute to Spain for COVID-19 Success
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says Spain's ‘strong resolve’ changed the course of its outbreak
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/16/2020 - 23:13
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Spaniards Protest Against Former King Amid Corruption Allegations

Demonstrators holding a Republican flag march during a protest against Spanish Monarchy in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, July 25,…
Europe

Poland to Quit Treaty on Violence Against Women, Minister Says

Protesters taking part in a rally against Polish government plans to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention on prevention and…
East Asia Pacific

Anti-Putin Protests in Russia's Far East Gather Steam

A man holds poster reading "Putinizm " during an unsanctioned protest in support of Sergei Furgal, the governor of the…
Europe

Joint EU Debt Must Not Become Regular Occurrence, Germany's Weidmann Says

Germany's federal reserve Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann stands beside the door of a giant safe as he poses for a photograph at the money museum next to the Bundesbank headquarters, in Frankfurt, Germany, May 17, 2013.
Europe

Massive Protest Against Governor's Arrest Challenges Kremlin

A man holds poster reading "Putinizm " during an unsanctioned protest in support of Sergei Furgal, the governor of the…