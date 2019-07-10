Spanish Court Rules Julio Iglesias is Father of 43-Year-Old Man

MADRID - A Spanish court ruled on Wednesday that singer Julio Iglesias was the father of a 43-year-old man, resolving a paternity dispute that had lasted three decades after the singer refused to take a DNA test.

Javier Sanchez-Santos was born in 1976 to Portuguese dancer Maria Edite Santos. The ruling that he is the son of Iglesias can still be appealed.

Iglesias, 75, has sold more than 300 million records in 14 languages, making him the best-selling Latin artist ever. He turned to singing after a car accident in 1963 that ended his

burgeoning career as a soccer player.

He has eight other children. Three were born out of his marriage to Isabel Preysler and five with his wife Miranda Rijnsburger.