Europe

Splits in France's Strike Movement Trigger Fears of Violence

By Associated Press
January 18, 2020 10:59 AM
A crowd listens to musicians performing outside the Palais Garnier opera house, Jan. 18, 2020 in Paris.
A crowd listens to musicians performing outside the Palais Garnier opera house, Jan. 18, 2020 in Paris.

PARIS - A French government minister warned that seditious groups bent on violence were hijacking the protest movement against pension reform that has gripped the country, after a fire Saturday damaged a renowned Paris restaurant patronized by President Emmanuel Macron.

The Paris fire service said the pre-dawn blaze that singed a corner of the La Rotonde eatery was quickly extinguished. The Paris prosecutor’s office launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

But Marlene Schiappa, the government’s secretary of state for equality, said the blaze “probably” resulted from a criminal act. She described a climate in France “of hate and of violence that is quite incredible,” citing the restaurant fire among a list of examples.

“Seditious groups want the law of ‘might is right’ to reign, to impose violence on all people who think differently from them,” Schiappa said on French news channel BFM-TV. “It is very alarming and unworthy of a democracy like France.”

After six weeks of labor strikes and nationwide protests against government plans to overhaul France’s pension system, there are mounting signs of splits within the movement. As some strikers return to work and train services that have been severely disrupted by walkouts see notable improvements, more radical protesters are trying to keep the movement going.

The fire at La Rotonde came just days after demonstrators shouting “Death to Macron, death to La Rotonde” marched past the eatery, restaurant manager Gerard Tafanel said.

He said marchers wore the bright jackets of the ‘yellow vest’ protest movement that has demonstrated against the policies of Macron’s government for more than a year. Tafanel said a yellow vest also was found by police officers investigating Saturday’s fire.

Macron’s name has been associated with the restaurant since he celebrated there during the 2017 presidential election, after qualifying for the second-round runoff that he later won.

Macron was a target of protesters himself on Friday night, too.

Seemingly tipped off to his presence by people inside, several dozen protesters converged on a Paris theater where Macron was watching an evening performance with his wife. Video showed protesters chanting “Macron resign” and some entering a door as surprised police tried to hold them back. A black car reported to be carrying Macron then sped away under a hail of boos.

Earlier Friday, dozens of protesters also blocked the entrance to the Louvre museum and forced the famous Paris landmark to close.

Transportation strikes against the pension overhaul began on Dec. 5. Saturday marked their 45th consecutive day, although the job actions are no longer as disruptive as they were earlier.

Workers in other sectors of the economy have held strikes, too, including at ports and oil refineries.

On Saturday, musicians, singers and other members of the striking Paris Opera drew a crowd with a free concert in front of the Palais Garnier opera house.

Related Stories

Striking workers are lit by a flare during a demonstration, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 in Paris. Protesters are marching in the…
Europe
New Street Protests in France Amid Pension Strikes
Protesters are marching in Paris and other French cities in a new round of demonstrations against French President Emmanuel Macron's plans to overhaul the pension system
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/16/2020 - 13:19
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Economy & Business

UK Plans Brexit Celebrations but Warns Businesses May Suffer

Anti Brexit campaigner Steve Bray demonstrates outside Parliament in London, Jan. 15, 2020. Britain is due to leave the European Union on Jan. 31.
Europe

Splits in France's Strike Movement Trigger Fears of Violence

A crowd listens to musicians performing outside the Palais Garnier opera house, Jan. 18, 2020 in Paris.
Europe

Putin's Moves Leave Russian Opposition With Few Options

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting on drafting constitutional changes at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Jan. 16, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Russia Touts Arms Across Southeast Asia

Russian tank crew members wait for their T-72B tank to be ready to move off a train shortly after Russian tanks arrived
Arts & Culture

Benin Museum Celebrates Return of Precious Artifacts from France

FILE - A visitor looks at two heads of a royal ancestor from the former Benin Kingdom displayed at the Quai Branly Museum in Paris, France, Nov. 23, 2018.

Latest news