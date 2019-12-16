Europe

Spokesman: British PM to Present Brexit Bill to MPs on Friday

By Agence France-Presse
December 16, 2019 07:36 AM
Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative party leader Boris Johnson poses as he hammers a "Get Brexit Done" sign into the…
FILE - Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative party leader Boris Johnson poses as he hammers a "Get Brexit Done" sign into the garden of a supporter, in Benfleet, east of London on Dec. 11, 2019.

LONDON - Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government intends to present a bill to parliament on Friday to enable Britain to leave the European Union next month, his spokesman said on Monday.

"We plan to start the process before Christmas and will do so in the proper constitutional way in discussion with the speaker [of the House of Commons]," Johnson's spokesman told reporters.

The announcement came as Johnson begins a new week with a fresh mandate to fulfill his promise to push through his election promise to "Get Brexit Done" on January 31.

His gamble to call an early election to give him a majority in parliament to get approval of his divorce deal paid off spectacularly last week.

His governing Conservative party won 365 seats — a majority of 80 — at the expense of the main opposition Labour party, which was offering a second referendum on continued membership.

The smaller Liberal Democrats, which wanted to scrap Brexit altogether, also saw its number of MPs fall.

FILE - The Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London.

Johnson's spokesman indicated the presentation of the bill could involve a vote by MPs but that would ultimately depend on the speaker.

"We will present a bill which will ensure we get Brexit done before the end of January. It will reflect the agreements made with the EU on our withdrawal," he added.

Britain will enter talks with the bloc from February to thrash out a new trade deal before a formal end to the transition period at the end of December next year.

Brussels has indicated that a comprehensive agreement may not be possible in such a short time-frame.

Johnson's spokesman reiterated that the prime minister wanted to pursue a "Canada-style free trade agreement".

 

 

 

Related Stories

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves as he is greeted by staff, arriving back at Downing Street, after meeting Queen…
Europe
Queen to Set Out UK PM Johnson's Agenda Thursday
Speech to Parliament will be 93-year-old queen's second in as many months; she made one on October 14, shortly before the election was called following a prolonged deadlock in Parliament over the government's Brexit plans
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 12/14/2019 - 21:19
Protesters holding a Scottish flag with European stars gather in front of the Scottish Court of Session in Edinburgh, Scotland,…
Europe
Johnson's Win May Deliver Brexit But Could Risk UK's Breakup
Boris Johnson's election victory may help him take Britain out of the European Union, but it could threaten the survival of the United Kingdom of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 12/14/2019 - 12:31
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is greeted by staff as he returns to 10 Downing Street, London.
Europe
Johnson's Landslide Victory Sets Britain On Course for January Brexit
Boris Johnson's Conservative Party seized control of dozens of constituencies that had voted to leave in the 2016 referendum
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Fri, 12/13/2019 - 09:34
AFP logo
Written By
Agence France-Presse
Europe

Spokesman: British PM to Present Brexit Bill to MPs on Friday

Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative party leader Boris Johnson poses as he hammers a "Get Brexit Done" sign into the…
Europe

Turkey's Erdogan Threatens to Close 2 US Military Bases

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, speaks during an interview with private A Haber and ATV television channels, in Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 15, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

China Pulls Football Game After Player's Pro-Muslim Comments

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil warms up prior the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City, at the…
Europe

US Democrats Squabble Over Lessons of UK Election

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a statement at Downing Street after winning the general election, in London,…
Europe

Global Refugee Forum to Seek Greater Support for Forcibly Displaced

FILE - A Venezuelan migrant child walks next to a water tank, in a camp run by the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR, in Maicao, Colombia, May 6, 2019.