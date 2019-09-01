Europe

Start of WW II Marked in Poland with German Remorse

By VOANews
September 1, 2019 06:29 PM
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, right, Polish President Andrzej Duda, center and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier stand during a memorial ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II in Warsaw, Poland, Sept. 1, 2019.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, right, Polish President Andrzej Duda, center and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier stand during a memorial ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II in Warsaw, Poland, Sept. 1, 2019.

Germany’s president bowed his head and asked for forgiveness for the suffering his nation inflicted on Poland and the rest of Europe during World War II.

"This war was a German crime,'' President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told Poland's leaders, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and others Sunday at a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II.

"I bow in mourning to the suffering of the victims,'' Steinmeier said. "I ask for forgiveness for Germany's historical debt. I affirm our lasting responsibility.''

The ceremony, which was also attended by President Andrzej Duda of Poland, was held at 4.37a.m. local time, exactly 80 years after the air strikes that started the Second World War.

“Here began the trail of violence and destruction which was to go through Poland and Europe for six years. We call it war, because we are at a loss to express the horror of those years,” Steinmeier said.
 
U.S. President Donald Trump had originally been scheduled to attend the event, but canceled as Hurricane Dorian barreled toward the U.S.

Russian President Vladimir Putin wasn't invited to attend the ceremony but that didn't stop Russia officials from marking the role Soviet Union played in ending the war.

 "One may have varying opinions on Soviet policy during the initial period of World War II, but it is impossible to deny the fact that it was the Soviet Union that routed Nazism, liberated Europe and saved European democracy," the Russian Foreign Ministry tweeted Sunday.

Related Stories

Democratic New Mexico state Sen. John Pinto talks about his career as a lawmaker on American Indian Day in the Legislature on Feb. 2, 2018, in Santa Fe, N.M.
USA
WWII Code Talker and longtime NM lawmaker dies at 94
John Pinto, a Navajo Code Talker in World War II who became one of the nation's longest serving Native American elected officials as a New Mexico state senator, has died. He was 94. Senate colleague Michael Padilla confirmed Pinto's death in Gallup on Friday after years of suffering from various illnesses that rarely kept him from his duties. After serving as a Marine, Pinto was elected to the Senate in 1976 and represented a district that includes the…
President Donald Trump, right, speaks during a meeting with Navajo Code Talkers including Fleming Begaye Sr., seated left, Thomas Begay, second from left, and Peter MacDonald, second from right, in the Oval Office of the White House, Nov. 27, 2017.
USA
WWII-era Navajo Code Talker Begaye Dies at 97 
The Navajo Nation has announced that World War II-era Navajo Code Talker Fleming Begaye has died.    Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said Begaye died Friday in Chinle, Arizona. He was 97. The cause of death was not disclosed.    Begaye was among hundreds of Navajos who served in the Marine Corps, using a code based on their native language to outsmart the Japanese.    According to the Navajo Nation,…
FILE - Women hold portraits of deceased former South Korean "comfort women" during a weekly anti-Japan rally in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 15, 2018.
East Asia Pacific
Japan Times Apologizes for ‘Turmoil’ Surrounding WWII References
The Japan Times, an English-language newspaper that amended its description of “comfort women” and wartime forced laborers last year, apologized to its staff last month, but threatened legal action against anyone found leaking confidential information. In a five-sentence note published last November, the paper said it would refer to Korean laborers simply as “wartime laborers” and would describe comfort women as “women who worked in wartime…
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOANews