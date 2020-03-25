Street in Britain Serenades Girl on her Birthday 

Neighbors on British street this week pulled together to help an eight-year-old girl celebrate her birthday after coronavirus lockdown regulations left her stuck in her house.

The entire street in a Southhampton neighborhood Wednesday sang “Happy Birthday” out their windows for the girl — named “Sophia” — who stood outside her home in tears as she listened.

Cell phone video of the serenade was shared heavily on social media in Britain.

The British government Monday banned gatherings of more than two people — unless they're from the same household — and told everyone apart from essential workers to leave home only to buy food and medicines or to exercise.