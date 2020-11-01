Europe

Suspect in Attack on Greek Orthodox Priest in Lyon Arrested

By VOA News
November 01, 2020 04:25 AM
Map of Lyon, France
Lyon, France

French authorities said that a person suspected of firing a hunting gun and seriously wounding a Greek Orthodox priest outside a church in the city of Lyon, France, Saturday, is in police custody.

Nikolaos Kakavelaki was closing his church when he was shot twice in the chest at point-blank range and is currently in a serious condition in the hospital, police sources said.

The motive for the attack is still unclear, but it comes after a young Tunisian killed three people inside the Notre Dame Basilica in the southern French city of Nice on Thursday and the beheading of a history teacher near Paris earlier last month.

Security throughout France remains high after the deadly stabbings at the basilica, while President Emmanuel Macron tried to ease tensions with Muslims in the country.

French leaders have termed the incident an Islamist terrorist attack after the perpetrator shouted “Allahu Akbar,” Arabic for “God is great,” as he decapitated a woman and killed two other people.

Thursday’s attack followed the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty earlier in October after the republication of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad by the Paris-based satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo.

Macron triggered protests in the Muslim world after the murder of Paty, who showed a cartoon of Muhammad to his class, by saying France would never renounce its right to caricature.

On Saturday, though, Macron sounded a more empathetic tone in an interview with Arab broadcaster Al-Jazeera.

“I can understand that people could be shocked by the caricatures, but I will never accept that violence can be justified,” Macron said.

Meanwhile, French authorities detained a third man for questioning Saturday in connection with the Islamist knife attack at the basilica in Nice.

The man was present during a police search Friday at the home of a second young Tunisian man suspected of being in contact with the attacker.

The main suspect, Ibrahim Issaoui, 21, who went through Italy last month en route to France, remains in critical condition in a French hospital after being wounded by police as they arrested him.

France, Tunisia and Italy are jointly investigating to determine the motive for his attack, whether he acted alone and whether his act was premeditated.

Issaoui was not on Tunisia’s list of suspected militants and was not known to French intelligence services.

Tunisian authorities are reportedly investigating whether a group called the Mahdi Organization carried out the Nice attack. The state news agency TAP reported Friday investigators were also trying to determine whether the group exists and said that the probe is based on claims of responsibility on social media. 

Related Stories

French soldiers, part of France's national security alert system "Sentinelle", patrol near the Cathedral in Arras.
Europe
Security Remains High in France After Deadly Knife Attack at Church in Nice 
Macron delivers more empathetic message to Muslims 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 10/31/2020 - 12:24 PM
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk near public health signs in London, Britain, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain Joins France, Germany in Locking Down  
For weeks Britain’s Boris Johnson has resisted mounting calls to impose a national lockdown as coronavirus cases have risen inexorably, but he appeared Saturday poised to join his counterparts in France, Germany and Belgium in ordering a nationwide shutdown
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Sat, 10/31/2020 - 12:12 PM
Protesters hurl stones towards police officers who fired tear gas shell, as they march toward the French Embassy during a rally…
South & Central Asia
Anti-France Rally in Pakistan Turns Violent 
Police in Islamabad used tear gas shells and rubber bullets to stop around 3,000 protesters from marching toward the French embassy 
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Fri, 10/30/2020 - 05:09 PM
(COMBO) This file combination of pictures created on September 12, 2020 shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivering…
Europe
France-Turkey Dispute Grows Over Cartoons and Influence in Africa
Behind the diplomatic storm over freedom of expression versus religious sensitivity is a bitter rivalry for influence in Africa: analysts
Dorian Jones
By Dorian Jones
Thu, 10/29/2020 - 09:46 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Suspect in Attack on Greek Orthodox Priest in Lyon Arrested

Map of Lyon, France
Europe

Moldovans Vote for President as Pro-Moscow Incumbent Aims for Second Term

Votes at a presidential election in Chisinau
Europe

At Least 39 Dead in Turkey, Greek Islands Earthquake

Medics and rescue personnel carry into an ambulance an injured person from the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey,…
Europe

French Police Hunt for Assailant Who Shot, Wounded Orthodox Priest

Police officers work at the scene after a Greek Orthodox priest was shot Saturday Oct.31, 2020 while he was closing his church…
South & Central Asia

Armenia, Azerbaijan Trade Fresh Accusations of Karabakh Shelling 

FILE PHOTO: A man drives a car past a damaged building following recent shelling in the town of Shushi (Shusha), in the course…