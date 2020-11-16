Europe

Suspected IS Terrorist Goes on Trial in Paris

By VOA News
November 16, 2020 07:22 AM
A courtroom sketch made on November 16, 2020, shows from left to right: Ayoub El Khazzani, Mohamed Bakkali, Bilal Chatra and…
A courtroom sketch shows, from left to right, Ayoub El Khazzani, Mohamed Bakkali, Bilal Chatra and Redouane El Amrani Ezzerrifi sitting in the dock of the Paris Courthouse in Paris on Nov. 16, 2020.

A suspected Islamic State gunman who opened fire aboard a high-speed train in France in 2015 is going on trial Monday in Paris.  

Ayoub El Khazzani, a Moroccan national, was heavily armed when he opened fire and shot a passenger after the train traveling from Amsterdam to Paris crossed the border into France on August 21, 2015. 

A Frenchman, a Briton and three Americans, two of them in the military but on leave at the time, tackled Khazzani and disarmed him.  

Khazzani, 31, is charged with "attempted terrorist murder."  He had joined the Islamic State group in Syria in May 2015. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in jail. 

A judicial source has said that Khazzani had confessed to investigators he planned to attack U.S. soldiers and not civilians. 

French President Francois Hollande (C) poses with British businessman Chris Norman (L), U.S. student Anthony Sadler (2ndL), U.S…
FILE - Then-French President ollande poses with British businessman Chris Norman, US student Anthony Sadler, US Airman First Class Spencer Stone and US National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos (R) during a ceremony at the Elysee Palace, Aug. 24, 2015.

At a ceremony to award the Americans the Legion of Honor days after the attack, France's then president, Francois Hollande said that "one need only know that Ayoub El Khazzani was in possession of 300 rounds of ammunition and firearms to understand what we narrowly avoided, a tragedy, a massacre.”  

Ambulances gather in the street outside the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo's office, in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2015. Masked gunmen stormed the offices of a French satirical newspaper Wednesday, killing at least 11 people before escaping,
FILE - Ambulances gather in the street outside the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo's office, in Paris, Jan. 7, 2015. Masked gunmen stormed the offices of a French satirical newspaper Wednesday, killing at least 11 people before escaping,

The train attack occurred between two deadly attacks in Paris that year. The first, in early January at the offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket, killed 12 people and injured 11 others. In November, a group of jihadists would kill 130 people in coordinated attacks in the French capital. 

American actor and director Clint Eastwood turned Khazzani’s drama into a movie titled The 15:17 to Paris, the time the gunman opened fire. 

Eastwood and the three Americans have been summoned to testify at Khazzani’s trial.      

 

