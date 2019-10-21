Europe

Sussexes Determined Not to Let British Tabloids Destroy Their Life

By VOANews
October 21, 2019 08:31 AM
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, dance during a visit to the "Justice desk", an NGO in the township of Nyanga in Cape Town, as they begin their tour of the region.
FILE - Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, dance during a visit to the "Justice desk", an NGO in the township of Nyanga in Cape Town, as they begin their tour of the region, Sept. 23, 2019..

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex said in a joint interview with ITV news filmed during their tour in Africa earlier this month and aired Sunday, that they would not let British tabloids destroy their life.

Prince Harry told ITV that most of what is published in the British tabloids is not true, adding “I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum.” Harry said the memory of Princess Diana’s death was “still incredibly raw every single day and that is not me being paranoid…”

The former U.S. television star Meghan Markle said that while her friends were happy for her when she met Harry, her British friends warned her not to marry Harry “because the British tabloids will destroy your life.”

Speaking of how she can cope with such intense scrutiny, Meghan replied: “In all honesty I have said for a long time to H – that is what I call him – it's not enough to just survive something, that's not the point of life. You have got to thrive."

Earlier this month the couple sued British tabloid The Mail on Sunday for invasion of privacy, claiming it illegally published a letter she wrote to her father.

At the time, Harry said the treatment of Meghan was reminiscent of the tabloid’s approach to his mother.

